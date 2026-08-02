Meet the Voice Cast of Orbitals: A Sneak Peek into the Game's Opening Animation (2026)

The highly anticipated retro anime-inspired cooperative adventure game, Orbitals, is set to release on September 3rd for the Switch 2 console. This exciting announcement comes with the reveal of the international voice cast, adding a layer of depth and immersion to the game's narrative. The game's publisher, Kepler Interactive, and developer, Shapefarm, have assembled a talented team of voice actors to bring the characters to life.

One of the key characters, Maki, is voiced by Rebecca Wang. Maki is described as a strong-headed mechanic and the youngest person in the Settlement. The character's personality and background will be a fascinating aspect of the game, as players will get to know her through Wang's portrayal. Wang's voice acting experience will undoubtedly contribute to a captivating performance, making Maki a memorable character.

Another notable character is Omura, voiced by Stephen Fu. Omura is a quiet cartographer who often gets lost in his own thoughts. The description of Omura as a quiet and thoughtful individual suggests a complex character with a rich backstory. Fu's voice acting skills will be instrumental in conveying Omura's personality and emotions, allowing players to connect with this character on a deeper level.

The game also introduces Togen, voiced by Jonathan Ha. Togen is described as the quiet and reserved leader of the Settlement. Ha's voice acting will bring a sense of authority and calmness to Togen's character, making him a compelling figure in the game's narrative. The contrast between Togen's quiet exterior and his role as a leader will be an intriguing aspect of the game.

Kinakoko, voiced by Cassie Ewulu, is a loud and blunt mechanic with a kind heart. Ewulu's voice acting will add a layer of humor and warmth to Kinakoko's character, making her a memorable and relatable figure in the game. The contrast between Kinakoko's bluntness and her kindness will be a delightful aspect of the game's dynamics.

Lastly, Jaga, voiced by Brent Mukai, is a larger-than-life merchant that Maki and Omura encounter during their adventure. Mukai's voice acting will bring a sense of excitement and charm to Jaga's character, making him a memorable supporting figure in the game. The interactions between Maki, Omura, and Jaga will be a significant part of the game's cooperative gameplay.

The game's international voice cast, including Japanese voice actors Risa Kageyama, Ryota Ōsaka, Masaaki Mizunaka, Mayumi Oda, and Tatsuya Kobayashi, further enhances the game's appeal. The diverse range of languages and accents will provide a rich and immersive experience for players from different cultural backgrounds.

The opening animation for Orbitals is also available for viewers to enjoy. This animation will give players a glimpse into the game's story and characters, building anticipation for its release. The animation will showcase the vibrant and retro anime-inspired art style that the game is known for, further enticing players to explore the game's world.

In conclusion, the announcement of the international voice cast and the release date for Orbitals is an exciting development for gamers. The talented voice actors, including Rebecca Wang, Stephen Fu, Jonathan Ha, Cassie Ewulu, and Brent Mukai, will bring the characters to life and create a memorable gaming experience. With its retro anime-inspired art style and cooperative gameplay, Orbitals is poised to be a standout title for the Switch 2 console.

Meet the Voice Cast of Orbitals: A Sneak Peek into the Game's Opening Animation (2026)
Top Articles
The Super Nutrient for Heart Health: Why Fiber is a Must-Have in Your Diet
Indonesia's Largest Fund Manager: Danantara's US$9.5 Billion Move
Troubleshooting Access Issues on The Telegraph Website: A Step-by-Step Guide
Latest Posts
Africa’s Largest Refinery Slows, Tightening Fuel Supply in Nigeria & Europe | Dangote Update
Coyote vs. Acme Trailer: Meet the Underdogs Taking on the Might of Acme Corp.
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5792

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.