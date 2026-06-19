Mel Zajac Sr.: A Life of Swimming, Philanthropy, and Legacy (2026)

The passing of Mel Zajac Sr., a true philanthropist and pillar of the BC swimming community, leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond the aquatic realm. At 98 years old, Zajac's life was a testament to the power of giving back and the impact one person can have on countless lives.

A Life of Generosity

Mel Zajac's journey began in Winnipeg, where he grew up speaking Ukrainian and experienced the hardships of the Great Depression. Despite these challenges, or perhaps because of them, Zajac dedicated his later years to philanthropy, particularly in the realm of swimming and youth development. His story is a reminder that adversity can be a catalyst for incredible acts of kindness and community building.

The Power of Family

Zajac's connection to swimming was deeply personal, stemming from his children's involvement in the sport. His son, Mel Jr., represented Canada at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, a proud moment for any parent. Tragically, Mel Jr. passed away in a kayaking accident, and just months later, his brother Marty met a similar fate in an avalanche. It was out of this profound loss that Zajac's philanthropic spirit truly flourished. He established the Mel Jr. and Marty Zajac Foundation, a testament to his sons' memory and a vehicle for creating positive change.

A Legacy of Inclusion

The foundation's impact is evident in the success of the Zajac Ranch for Children, a summer camp for children with medical disabilities. This initiative, along with the annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet, has brought joy and opportunity to countless individuals. As Sepideh Tazzman, the foundation's Executive Director, aptly put it, "Mel's impact is immeasurable." His work has left an indelible mark on the lives of campers, families, and communities, fostering an environment of care, dignity, and inclusion.

A Wider Recognition

Zajac's contributions were not limited to the swimming community. His dedication to giving back was recognized at the national level, with his appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia. These honors highlight the broader impact of his philanthropy and the respect he garnered across Canadian society.

A Lasting Impact

As we reflect on Mel Zajac Sr.'s life, it's clear that his legacy will continue to inspire and shape the lives of many. His story serves as a reminder that even in the face of personal tragedy, one can find purpose and make a profound difference. Zajac's philanthropic endeavors have left a lasting impact on the swimming community and beyond, and his memory will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives he touched.

Final Thoughts

Mel Zajac Sr.'s life is a powerful reminder of the potential for good within each of us. His dedication to supporting youth and swimming, particularly in the face of personal loss, is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. As we celebrate his life and legacy, let us also be inspired to find our own ways to make a positive impact, no matter how small.