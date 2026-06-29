Melatonin's Role in Enhancing Skin Flap Survival (2026)

Melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, has been found to have a surprising benefit in the field of reconstructive surgery. Researchers from Wenzhou Medical University and their affiliated institutions have discovered that melatonin can significantly improve skin flap survival by reducing ferroptosis, a type of cell death caused by oxidative stress. This finding, published in the journal Burns & Trauma, opens up new possibilities for enhancing the success of skin flap procedures, which are commonly used to repair various types of tissue damage.

The Challenge of Skin Flap Survival

Skin flaps, which are random patterns of skin and underlying tissue, are often employed to address defects caused by trauma, burns, tumor removal, and other injuries. Their versatility allows surgeons to design flaps without relying on specific blood vessels, but this flexibility also makes them susceptible to poor perfusion, ischemia-reperfusion injury, inflammation, and necrosis in the distal part of the flap. Current surgical and pharmacological approaches have limitations in preventing flap failure, and the underlying biological mechanisms contributing to distal tissue loss remain complex and challenging to control.

Melatonin's Role in Ferroptosis Suppression

In their study, the researchers demonstrated that melatonin administration significantly enhanced flap viability. By suppressing ferroptosis, a process linked to oxidative stress, melatonin improved the survival of skin flaps. The team observed larger viable areas, stronger blood flow signals, better tissue structure, reduced cell death, and increased expression of angiogenesis markers in melatonin-treated flaps compared to controls. These findings were supported by in vitro experiments using human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs), where melatonin improved cell functions essential for vascular repair.

The researchers further explored the mechanism by which melatonin reduces ferroptosis. They found that melatonin decreases reactive oxygen species (ROS), lipid peroxidation, iron accumulation, and mitochondrial damage while enhancing antioxidant defenses. It also upregulates the expression of ferroptosis-protective genes, such as SLC7A11 and GPX4, leading to increased protein levels. These findings were validated in macaques, where oral melatonin treatment improved flap survival, reduced necrotic changes, and promoted angiogenesis without significant adverse effects.

Implications and Future Directions

The study's findings suggest that melatonin's ability to suppress ferroptosis is a key factor in its positive impact on skin flap survival. By interrupting the specific injury process driven by iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation, melatonin may offer a novel approach to preserving microcirculation and reducing ischemic flap injury. The cross-model evidence, spanning from cells to mice and macaques, strengthens the link between ferroptosis control, vascular recovery, and flap survival, providing a clear molecular target for reconstructive surgery.

Given melatonin's established safety profile and widespread use as a dietary supplement, it presents a promising candidate for further clinical evaluation. The study highlights the potential of melatonin to reduce distal necrosis, improve healing quality, and lower the risk of secondary procedures in various reconstructive surgeries. However, additional research is needed to determine the optimal dosage, timing, delivery route, and long-term outcomes in patients. The preclinical foundation established by this study paves the way for further exploration of melatonin's role in flap protection and its potential integration into clinical practice.