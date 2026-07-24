Melbourne Commuters Can Now Travel Ticketless on Trams (2026)

Melbourne's public transport system is finally embracing the digital age, albeit with a delayed start. Commuters can now wave goodbye to physical tickets and embrace the convenience of tap-and-go technology on trams, marking a significant step towards a more modern and efficient travel experience. This shift comes as a response to the state's $1.7 billion investment in overhauling the myki system, which has been plagued by delays and cost overruns since 2023. The initial plan was to enable credit card payments across all public transport modes by 2024, but it took until 2026 for the first phase to be implemented on trains and trams.

The delay is particularly striking when compared to Sydney and other international cities, which have long embraced contactless payments. Melbourne's tardiness in this area has been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it should have been a priority a decade ago. The rollout on trams is a crucial step, but it's just the beginning. Buses will follow suit next month, though the exact date remains uncertain, and concession passengers will have to wait until next year.

The introduction of tap-and-go technology has already seen over 700,000 trips made since June, with a significant portion of these using phones or smartwatches. Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams touts the convenience of this new system, allowing commuters to seamlessly transition from trains to trams without the need for physical tickets. However, the Public Transport Users Association has raised concerns about potential overcharging, calling for a weekly tap-and-go cap to match the cost of a weekly myki pass.

Despite the progress, there are still challenges ahead. Regional stations, which have been slower to adopt the technology, will receive the necessary upgrades later this year. The current rollout on trains covers myki-enabled stations within the Metro Trains network and some regional V/Line stations. While the system is improving, the question remains: why did it take so long?

One could argue that the delay is a result of the myki system's initial flaws and the state's struggle to manage the $1.7 billion contract. The cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by the US-Israel war on Iran, further complicated matters, leading to free public transport and half-price fares. These measures, while necessary, may have contributed to the delay in implementing the more advanced tap-and-go system. As Melbourne continues to catch up with the digital revolution, it's essential to learn from these experiences and ensure a smoother transition in the future.