Mental Health Connects Us All: Bridging Generational Divides (2026)

The Wellness Studio, a mental health counseling practice founded by Dr. Mary Kathryn Gastinel and Dr. Katie Fetzer, is making waves in Baton Rouge and beyond. With a combined 31 years of clinical experience, these licensed mental health professionals are on a mission to revolutionize the way we approach mental health. Their unique approach focuses on breaking down stigmas and fostering a sense of connection, rather than division.

In an interview, Fetzer emphasizes the importance of mental health as an underlying issue that connects all aspects of our lives. She highlights the progress made in destigmatizing mental health discussions, but also points out the challenges that remain. The Wellness Studio's approach is holistic and preventive, aiming to address the root causes of mental health issues and promote long-term transformation.

One of the key aspects of their practice is the "wellness wheel," which centers around spirituality and considers various aspects of an individual's life, including social, home, and career factors. This comprehensive view sets them apart from traditional mental health practices.

Fetzer also addresses the generational differences in mental health. She argues that while younger generations may struggle with digital distractions and social media pressures, older generations have their own unique challenges. The stereotypes surrounding resilience and openness can create a divide, but Fetzer believes that finding a balance between these perspectives is crucial.

To help younger generations manage anxiety, Fetzer suggests embracing digital self-care, which includes unplugging and connecting with nature. She also highlights the importance of primary care referrals for older generations, as trust in medical professionals is a significant entry point into mental health services.

The Wellness Studio's approach is not just about treating mental health conditions but also about fostering a sense of connection and understanding. By breaking down stigmas and encouraging open dialogue, they aim to create a supportive environment for all. As the practice continues to expand, it is clear that their innovative and compassionate approach to mental health is making a real difference in the lives of those they serve.