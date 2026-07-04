Metal Blade Records x KnuckleBonz360: Immerse Yourself in The Metal Blade Crypt (2026)

KnuckleBonz360 and Metal Blade Records have joined forces to create an immersive 3D experience, The Metal Blade Crypt, offering fans a unique way to connect with their favorite heavy metal artists. This collaboration is a testament to the enduring legacy of Metal Blade Records, one of the most influential labels in the genre, and KnuckleBonz's mission to deliver next-level experiences for music superfans.

The Metal Blade Crypt is more than just a virtual space; it's a celebration of the iconic imagery and artwork that has defined extreme music for decades. With the launch of this 3D world, fans can explore the rich history of Metal Blade's roster, from groundbreaking artists to innovative record sleeves. This immersive experience is a natural evolution of how fans connect with the music they love, allowing them to engage with the artists and their work in a whole new way.

One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration is the exclusive collectible, the KnuckleBonz x Metal Blade Reaper. This hand-crafted statue is a limited edition piece, numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. It represents the perfect fusion of Metal Blade's iconic logos and artwork with KnuckleBonz's high-end collectibles. Fans can choose between a physical statue, available for pre-sale at launch, and a digital collectible, accessible immediately upon the platform's launch.

Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz Corp., emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating, 'Metal Blade has spent over four decades defining what extreme music looks and feels like. The artwork, the logos, and the heaviness are as iconic as anything on a record sleeve. The Metal Blade Crypt is our way of bringing that whole world to life as a place where fans can actually hang out and experience the best of heavy metal madness.'

This collaboration is a testament to the power of fan engagement and the evolving nature of the music industry. By creating an immersive 3D world, KnuckleBonz360 and Metal Blade Records are not just celebrating the past but also shaping the future of how fans connect with their favorite artists. The Metal Blade Crypt is a gateway to a world where fans can explore, interact, and celebrate the very essence of heavy metal, all while enjoying the latest in immersive digital technology.

As the waitlist for KnuckleBonz300 BackStage Experience opens, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to step into The Metal Blade Crypt. This collaboration is a must-see for any music enthusiast, especially those who appreciate the rich history and cultural impact of heavy metal. With this innovative approach to fan engagement, KnuckleBonz and Metal Blade Records are setting a new standard for immersive experiences in the music industry.