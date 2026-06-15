Metal Detecting on the Gold Coast: Uncovering Treasures After Beach Erosion (2026)

The Gold Coast's recent beach erosion has inadvertently sparked a treasure hunt of its own, with metal detector enthusiasts capitalizing on the unique conditions. While coastal engineers grapple with the aftermath of Cyclone Alfred, these hobbyists are finding hidden gems, both literally and metaphorically. Josh Cavanagh, a seasoned metal detectorist, has been reaping the rewards, raking in around $1,000 per month in gold and silver. He attributes his success to the unpredictable tides and beach conditions, which he believes are key to finding valuable items. This year's storms have been particularly lucrative, with his best discovery being a one-carat diamond engagement ring, sold for nearly $3,000. Anja Scheffers, a coastal expert, explains that severe storms can move significant amounts of sand, exposing sediment that hasn't been visible for a long time, making it an ideal time for metal detecting. Greg Boreland, another enthusiast, echoes this sentiment, noting that storms often reveal precious metals and coins that were previously too deep beneath the sand. However, the practice isn't without controversy. While some beachgoers are welcoming, others are wary of treasure hunters, as evidenced by a surfer's aggressive reaction to Boreland's presence. Despite this, the hobby offers more than just financial gains. Boreland finds solace in the mental health benefits of metal detecting, using it as a form of stress relief and exercise. The popularity of metal detecting on the Gold Coast has been growing, fueled by social media groups and the unique conditions created by the recent storms. The city's proactive approach to beach restoration, including the use of a sand-pumping barge, is a testament to its ability to turn a crisis into an opportunity. As the sand returns, the treasure hunters will continue to flock to the coast, making the most of the unexpected abundance of hidden treasures.