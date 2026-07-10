METALLICA's Kirk Hammett: Guitar Collection Unveiled & Jam Session with Robert Trujillo (2026)

Metallica's Kirk Hammett: A Guitarist's Odyssey

In the world of heavy metal, few guitarists have left as indelible a mark as Kirk Hammett. His journey, from the early days of Exodus to the global phenomenon of Metallica, is a testament to his unparalleled skill and passion for the instrument. The recent book event, 'The Collection: Live - A Conversation With Kirk Hammett', offers a captivating glimpse into his extraordinary guitar collection and the stories behind each instrument.

A Guitarist's Odyssey

Hammett's guitar collection is a treasure trove of rare and highly collectible instruments. From his iconic 1979 Gibson Flying V to the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, each guitar has a unique story. The book, 'The Collection: Kirk Hammett', delves into these tales, providing an unprecedented look at the guitarist's journey. Shot by renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin, the book features exclusive interviews with Hammett and rare imagery from Halfin's archives.

The Impact of Metallica

Metallica's global success has been a significant part of Hammett's story. With over 125 million albums sold, the band has dominated the stages of the world's biggest venues. Hammett's guitars have been a crucial part of this success, and the book showcases the instruments he has relied on throughout his career. From his early days with Exodus to Metallica's current status as one of the most influential metal bands, Hammett's guitars have been a constant companion.

A Guitarist's Passion

What makes Hammett's collection so fascinating is the passion and obsession behind it. As actor Jason Momoa, a longtime Metallica fan, says in a video teaser, "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a never-ending quest for discovering the perfect tone." This sentiment reflects the guitarist's dedication and the emotional connection he has with each instrument.

A Must-Have for Fans

'The Collection: Kirk Hammett' is a must-have for fans of Metallica and Kirk Hammett alike. It offers a unique insight into the guitarist's life and career, showcasing the instruments that have shaped his sound. The book is available in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover, making it a valuable addition to any music enthusiast's collection.

In conclusion, Kirk Hammett's guitar collection and his journey with Metallica are a testament to the power of passion and dedication. The book event and the subsequent release of 'The Collection: Kirk Hammett' provide a fascinating glimpse into the world of heavy metal, showcasing the artistry and obsession behind one of the genre's true pioneers.