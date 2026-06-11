Mets' Jorge Polanco's Rehab Journey: A Disappointing Halt (2026)

It's a tough pill to swallow when a highly anticipated player's season gets derailed before it truly begins, and that's precisely the situation unfolding with the Mets' Jorge Polanco. Personally, I think the team's decision to shut down his rehab assignment and bring him back to New York for further evaluation signals a deeper concern than just a lingering Achilles bursitis.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the sheer misfortune that has plagued Polanco's early tenure with the club. Signed to a two-year, $40 million contract, he was envisioned as a cornerstone, a primary first baseman to solidify the lineup. Instead, after a mere two regular season games, an Achilles issue flared up, forcing a shift to exclusively playing designated hitter. This already disruptive start was compounded by a subsequent wrist injury, leading to his placement on the injured list on April 18th. From my perspective, this series of setbacks paints a picture of a player battling not just one ailment, but a cascade of physical challenges that are preventing him from finding any sort of rhythm.

His performance in the limited time he was on the field was, to put it mildly, disappointing. A batting line of .179/.246/.286 with a 53 wRC+ in just 61 plate appearances is not what anyone expected. What many people don't realize is how difficult it is to perform at a high level when you're constantly dealing with pain and uncertainty about your physical readiness. This isn't just about numbers; it's about a player's confidence and ability to execute under pressure.

The rehab assignment itself, spanning ten days and involving 17 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A, was meant to be the turning point. However, the fact that he was still alternating between DH and brief stints at first base, and now needs further evaluation, suggests that the Achilles issue is proving more stubborn and complex than initially hoped. In my opinion, the decision to try him at first base again, even for short periods, was a necessary test, but its outcome has clearly not been encouraging.

If you take a step back and think about it, this situation raises a deeper question about the Mets' overall approach to player health and their aggressive pursuit of veteran talent. Polanco's struggles and recurring injuries are a stark reminder that even the most seasoned players can be vulnerable. What this really suggests is that the team might need to be more patient and strategic in integrating players coming off injuries, rather than pushing them into immediate action. It's a gamble that, in this instance, appears to be backfiring spectacularly. The hope now, of course, is for a clear diagnosis and a path forward, but for now, the outlook for Polanco and the Mets remains decidedly cloudy.