MGI All Stars 2nd Edition: Applications Open June 6 (2026)

The world of beauty pageantry is abuzz with excitement as Miss Grand International (MGI) gears up for the second edition of its unique competition, MGI All Stars. With the inaugural event still fresh in our minds, the announcement of a new chapter feels like a natural progression, building on the success and interest generated by the first edition.

The All-Star Phenomenon

MGI All Stars is a concept that has captured the imagination of fans and participants alike. It's an innovative approach to pageantry, bringing together women and trans women aged 20 to 40 who have already graced the stages of international competitions. This format offers a fresh perspective, showcasing the talent and charisma of individuals who have already proven their mettle in the world of beauty pageants.

A Global Appeal

What makes this competition particularly fascinating is its global appeal. With participants from various countries, MGI All Stars becomes a platform for cultural exchange and a celebration of diversity. It's not just about beauty; it's about embracing different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. This aspect adds a layer of richness to the competition, making it more than just a beauty contest.

The Philippine Connection

For the Philippines, MGI All Stars holds a special significance. With five representatives in the first edition, the country's presence was strongly felt. Gazini Ganados, Fuschia Anne Ravena, Alexia Nuñez, Imelda Schweighart, and Keylyn Trajano all brought their unique charm and talent to the stage. Fuschia's Top 18 finish and Gazini's impressive Top 5 placement are testaments to the Philippines' continued excellence in the world of pageantry.

A New Chapter Unveiled

As we eagerly await the second edition, the question arises: what new stories will unfold? Will we see a continuation of the success stories from the first edition, or will new stars emerge? The announcement video hints at a response to the strong interest from fans and participants, suggesting that this edition might be even more captivating.

Deeper Implications

Beyond the glitz and glamour, MGI All Stars raises a deeper question about the evolution of pageantry. It challenges traditional norms and embraces a more inclusive and diverse representation of beauty. This shift in perspective is a reflection of our changing times, where acceptance and celebration of individuality are becoming increasingly important.

A Personal Reflection

Personally, I find it inspiring to see how pageantry is evolving to become a more inclusive space. It's a step towards breaking down barriers and embracing a broader definition of beauty. MGI All Stars, in my opinion, is a testament to the power of diversity and the strength of individuals who dare to shine.

As we look forward to the second edition, let's celebrate the journey of these remarkable women and trans women, and the impact they have on shaping a more inclusive and accepting world.