Michael Collins Appointed as New Zealand Rugby's Chief Rugby Officer (2026)

New Zealand Rugby has appointed Michael Collins as its newly created Chief Rugby Officer, marking a significant shift in the organization's structure and strategy. This move comes as part of a broader initiative to streamline operations and enhance performance across both professional and community rugby. Collins' extensive experience in the sport, spanning decades, makes him an ideal candidate for this pivotal role.

Collins' journey in rugby is a testament to his versatility and dedication. From his playing days with Waikato and the Chiefs to his leadership roles at Taranaki Rugby and the Gallagher Chiefs, he has a deep understanding of the sport's intricacies. His experience also extends to high-performance management, as evidenced by his time as Director of Sport at Bond University and his contributions to the Super Rugby Pacific Board. This diverse background positions him to address the complex challenges and opportunities within New Zealand rugby.

The Chief Rugby Officer role is designed to provide specialized oversight for professional rugby operations and the community game, working in tandem with the High Performance Director, Don Tricker. This new structure aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of rugby administration, building upon the General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance position previously held by Chris Lendrum. By centralizing expertise, New Zealand Rugby aims to create a more cohesive and responsive system.

Steve Lancaster, CEO of New Zealand Rugby, praised Collins' leadership and vision, highlighting his ability to align with the organization's 'all-of-game strategy'. Lancaster emphasized the importance of Collins' role in fostering a thriving community game and connecting professional environments, a critical aspect of New Zealand rugby's long-term success. The appointment of Collins, alongside the recent additions of Chris Kinraid as Chief Financial Officer and Chris Brown as Chief Commercial Officer, signifies a period of strategic transformation for the sport.

Collins himself expressed his honor and commitment to the role, emphasizing his desire to learn and collaborate. He believes that his diverse experiences have shaped his understanding of New Zealand rugby's needs, and he is eager to contribute to the sport's future success. This appointment marks a significant step forward in New Zealand Rugby's evolution, setting the stage for a more integrated and responsive approach to the sport's management and development.