Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Release Date: Digital, 4K Blu-ray & More! (2026)

The King of Pop's Cinematic Journey

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', directed by the renowned Antoine Fuqua, is set to grace digital platforms and living rooms worldwide. With its global box office success, the film has captivated audiences and is now ready for its digital release, offering fans a new way to experience the iconic artist's story.

Digital Release and Beyond

Lionsgate has announced that 'Michael' will be available for digital purchase on June 9, allowing fans to own a piece of this cinematic masterpiece. Interestingly, the film will also be offered as a rental option for 48 hours, catering to those who prefer a more temporary viewing experience. Major digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube will host the film, ensuring accessibility for all.

For the collectors and physical media enthusiasts, the wait is almost over. On July 14, 'Michael' will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD formats, including special collectible editions. This release caters to those who cherish the tangible experience of owning a film, complete with bonus features and high-quality visuals.

A Cinematic Celebration of an Icon

'Michael' is not just a biopic; it's a celebration of the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, one of the most influential artists in history. The film delves into his journey beyond the music, from his early days as the lead of the Jackson 5 to his evolution as a visionary artist. Personally, I find this approach refreshing, as it offers a more holistic view of Jackson's life, showcasing his creative process and the relentless drive that made him a global phenomenon.

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, highlights an intriguing aspect of the film. He notes that while 'Michael' has its flaws, it shines when it focuses on the music. The recreation of Jackson's creative process and performances is a thrill to watch, especially for fans. It's a unique opportunity to witness the making of timeless albums like 'Off the Wall' and the iconic 'Thriller'.

However, the film's ending has sparked curiosity and speculation. By concluding with the 1984 Victory tour and the debut of 'Bad', the filmmakers seem to be setting the stage for a potential sequel. This raises questions about how they will navigate the more controversial aspects of Jackson's later life, particularly the child molestation accusations. It's a delicate balance between celebrating an artist's legacy and addressing the complexities of their personal life.

The Sequel Conundrum

Lionsgate's tease of a potential sequel is intriguing but also presents a creative challenge. While a second film could explore the later chapters of Jackson's career, including the creation of 'Bad' and 'Dangerous', it must tread carefully. The accusations against Jackson are a sensitive topic, and any portrayal would require immense sensitivity and accuracy. In my opinion, this is where the filmmakers must exercise caution and ensure they do not sensationalize or exploit these events for dramatic effect.

What many people don't realize is that biopics often walk a tightrope between fact and fiction. While 'Michael' has received mixed reviews, it has sparked conversations about Jackson's life and impact. A sequel could either deepen our understanding of the artist or risk becoming a mere cash grab, exploiting the fascination with Jackson's controversial later years.

Final Thoughts

'Michael' is a testament to the enduring fascination with Michael Jackson's life and music. The digital and physical releases will undoubtedly satisfy fans' cravings for more. However, the potential sequel raises questions about the ethical portrayal of controversial figures. It's a delicate dance, and only time will tell if the filmmakers can strike the right balance between celebration and critical examination.