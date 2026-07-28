Michael Morales Fires Back at Ian Machado Garry: Should He Leave Welterweight? | UFC Drama Explained (2026)

In the world of MMA, it's not just about the fights and the wins, but also the strategic mind games and the art of trash talk. The latest chapter in this ongoing narrative involves Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry, two rising stars in the welterweight division.

The story begins with Morales, who has been vocal about his desire to face Islam Makhachev, the current champion. With an undefeated record at welterweight, Morales believes he's next in line. However, Garry, who is set to challenge Makhachev for the title, had some advice for his fellow contender: move up to middleweight.

"Go up to 185," Garry suggested, highlighting Morales' youth, size, and talent. "There's a lack of stars up there." But Morales wasn't having any of it, responding with a blunt 'S— it' from his car.

The Weight Game

What makes this particularly fascinating is the weight game that's at play here. Morales, at 27, has been facing questions about his significant weight increases post-weigh-in. Moving up to middleweight could be a strategic move, especially if he wants to avoid the weight-cutting struggles.

However, from my perspective, it's a risky move. Morales has built his reputation and undefeated record at welterweight. Leaving the division could be seen as a sign of weakness or a lack of confidence in his ability to compete at the top level.

The Future of Morales

While middleweight might be in his future, Morales has made it clear that he's not ready to give up on welterweight just yet. He's still in the mix, and with his talent and size, he could be a formidable opponent for any champion.

The question remains: will Morales continue to push for a title shot at welterweight, or will he take Garry's advice and explore the middleweight division? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: the MMA world is watching with eager anticipation.

A Deeper Look

This situation raises a deeper question about the psychology of fighters. Is it a sign of confidence or insecurity when a fighter suggests their opponent move up a weight class? Is Garry trying to intimidate Morales, or is he genuinely offering advice?

In my opinion, it's a bit of both. Garry is a strategic thinker, and he sees an opportunity to eliminate a potential threat by encouraging Morales to move up. At the same time, it's a bold move that could backfire if Morales decides to stay and prove him wrong.

The Impact on MMA

The MMA landscape is ever-evolving, and these kinds of interactions add an extra layer of intrigue. Fans love the drama, the trash talk, and the strategic mind games. It keeps the sport exciting and unpredictable.

So, while Morales and Garry prepare for their respective fights, the MMA world waits with bated breath, wondering what the future holds for these two talented fighters. Will we see a welterweight showdown, or will Morales take the leap to middleweight? Only time will tell, and I, for one, can't wait to find out.