Michigan Football's Biggest Transfer Losses for 2026 | Who Will They Miss Most? (2026)

In the world of college football, where talent and strategy intertwine, the impact of transfers can be both profound and unpredictable. As we delve into the upcoming season, it's essential to recognize the players who will be sorely missed by the Michigan Wolverines. While some transfers seek new opportunities, others leave a void that may not be easily filled. Let's explore the top transfers that Michigan will miss in 2026, each with their own unique story and significance.

The Unpredictable Nature of Transfers

Not all transfers are created equal. Some are driven by the desire for playing time, while others seek a quick financial reward. In the case of Michigan, the upcoming season will be marked by the absence of several key players who have left the program. This list is not a measure of talent or long-term potential, but rather an assessment of the immediate impact these players would have had on the team.

Honorable Mentions

Before we dive into the top rankings, let's acknowledge a few honorable mentions. S Brandyn Hillman from Virginia and WR Semaj Morgan from UCLA were starters last season, but underperformed. Their departures could have provided depth, but the potential for improvement was limited. Similarly, TE Brady Prieskorn from Ole Miss and OL Ty Haywood from Alabama, despite being talented, were unlikely to start and thus contributed to the team's depth.

The Top Transfers to Watch

5. The Metcalfs: A Solid Contribution

The Metcalf brothers, TJ and Tevis, transferred from Arkansas and spent just one year in Ann Arbor. While they didn't light up the scoreboard, TJ earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Their departure leaves a small hole in the secondary, but the team's depth should still be manageable. It's a reminder that sometimes, consistency and reliability are more valuable than spectacular performances.

4. Jayden Sanders: A Rising Star

CB Jayden Sanders from Notre Dame was a promising freshman, playing meaningful snaps all season. His long-term projection is high, but Michigan still has Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill, along with transfer Smith Snowden. However, the coaching change this offseason could make Sanders' departure more painful. His potential to become a key player in the secondary is a reminder that sometimes, the most valuable transfers are those who are still finding their footing.

3. Justice Haynes: A Talent to Watch

RB Justice Haynes from Georgia Tech was undoubtedly the most talented player to leave Michigan. With Heisman aspirations after a strong start to the 2025 season, his departure was a significant blow. However, the Wolverines have Jordan Marshall and five-star prospect Savion Hiter returning, which should mitigate the impact. It's a testament to the program's resilience that they can bounce back from such a significant loss.

2. Elijah Dotson: A Versatile Defender

CB Elijah Dotson from Missouri, like Sanders, was a true freshman who played meaningful snaps by the end of the season. His versatility, playing both nickel and boundary positions, made him a valuable asset. While his departure is moderately painful, his impact on the team's depth cannot be understated. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most valuable transfers are those who can adapt and contribute in multiple roles.

1. Cole Sullivan: A Game-Changer

The easy choice for the top spot is LB Cole Sullivan from Oklahoma. Not only did he transfer out, but he will return to Ann Arbor as an opposing visitor in Week 2. Sullivan was arguably Michigan's best linebacker last season and would have been the best returning linebacker had he stayed. His departure leaves a significant void, especially with linebacker being a weak spot on paper for 2026. Having a player like Sullivan would have been a game-changer, and his return as an opponent only adds to the intrigue.

The Broader Implications

The impact of these transfers extends beyond the field. It raises questions about the program's ability to adapt and the importance of depth. While some transfers are inevitable, the way they are managed can make a significant difference. The Wolverines' resilience and ability to bring in new talent should be a source of optimism, but the losses cannot be overlooked. The upcoming season will be a test of the program's strength and adaptability.

In conclusion, the top transfers Michigan will miss in 2026 are not just a list of names, but a reflection of the program's challenges and opportunities. From the Metcalfs' consistency to Sullivan's game-changing potential, each player has left their mark. As the Wolverines prepare for the season, they must navigate the voids left by these transfers, embracing the resilience and adaptability that define the program. The story of these transfers is a reminder that in the world of college football, every player, every decision, and every outcome matters.