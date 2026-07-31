Michigan Wolverines Recruiting Update: Josh Dobson, Monsanna Torbert, & Major Stokes (2026)

The Recruiting Roundup: Unlocking the Future of Michigan's Football Dynasty

In the ever-evolving world of college football recruiting, the Michigan Wolverines are once again at the forefront, navigating a landscape filled with talent and uncertainty. This week's edition of the Recruiting Roundup delves into the latest developments, shedding light on the commitment of Monsanna Torbert and the ongoing pursuit of Josh Dobson, while also exploring the potential of Major Stokes and the broader implications for Michigan's future.

The Commitment Conundrum: Josh Dobson's Uncertain Future

The Wolverines' pursuit of five-star cornerback Josh Dobson took an intriguing turn when he committed to South Carolina. However, Dobson's words, "it's far from over," and his reluctance to take visits, suggest that this commitment may not be as solid as it initially appeared. The Wolverines, undeterred, will continue their relentless pursuit, understanding that the recruitment landscape is far from settled until December.

A New Commitment: Monsanna Torbert Joins the Wolverines

In a significant development, Michigan secured the commitment of four-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio. This commitment marks a triumph for the Wolverines, as they outmaneuvered Ohio State for a recruit from their own backyard. Torbert's decision to join Michigan is a testament to the program's appeal, and his high school teammate, Lorenzo McMullen Jr., is already feeling the love.

Lorenzo McMullen Jr.: A Rising Star in the Making

Lorenzo McMullen Jr., a 2028 four-star wide receiver, is a name that Michigan fans should remember. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, McMullen is already a top-27 overall prospect in his class. With offers from Michigan, Ohio State, and others, he is poised to be a key player in the 2028 class. His high school teammate, Torbert, plans to recruit McMullen to Michigan, adding another layer of intrigue to the Wolverines' future.

Major Stokes: A Rising Star on the Edge

In the 2028 class, Major Stokes, a four-star edge rusher, is a top overall player on Michigan's radar. At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, Stokes has offers from prestigious programs like Miami, Oklahoma, and USC. His recent visit to Michigan, where he bonded with the coaching staff, particularly Lewis Powell, has solidified the Wolverines' position as a top contender. Stokes' comfort with the coaching staff and the program's aggressive style make him a player to watch.

The Future of Michigan's Dynasty

As the Wolverines navigate the recruitment landscape, the commitment of Torbert and the pursuit of Dobson and Stokes highlight the program's ability to attract top talent. The ongoing recruitment of McMullen and the potential for further commitments underscore the Wolverines' commitment to building a dynasty. The future of Michigan's football program is bright, and the Recruiting Roundup provides a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

In the world of college football recruiting, the Wolverines are not just building a team; they are shaping a legacy. The pursuit of Dobson, the commitment of Torbert, and the emergence of Stokes and McMullen are all pieces of a larger puzzle, a puzzle that will define the future of Michigan's football dynasty.