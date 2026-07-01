Mid-Year All-Australian Team 2026: Unveiling the Stars and Surprises (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Australian Rules Football and explore the early All-Australian team for 2026. This is a topic that gets the juices flowing for any footy fan, as we analyze the best players in the league and discuss some of the controversial picks and snubs.

The All-Australian Picture Unveiled

As we pass the halfway mark of the season, the All-Australian team is starting to take shape. It's a time when the cream rises to the top, and the true stars of the game announce themselves. But, as always, there's room for debate and conjecture, especially when it comes to the specific positions on the field.

One interesting decision made by the selectors is to go with two midfielders on the flanks instead of pure wingmen. This strategic move adds an extra layer of intrigue to the team's composition.

Defenders: A Balanced Backline

The full-backline is a familiar sight, featuring names we've come to know and respect. Tom McCartin, in particular, stands out as he seeks his first All-Australian blazer. Despite suffering from concussion, his performance this season has been admirable, averaging an impressive 20.1 disposals and 7.4 marks per game, ranking him among the top key defenders.

Harris Andrews and James Sicily, two of the most reliable tall stoppers, anchor the defense. Meanwhile, Nick Blakey, the highest-rated defender in the competition, showcases his rebounding skills and ability to play taller in a more accountable role.

Jack Sinclair and Bailey Dale, known for their dash and daring, are the designated ball-users coming out of the back half. Sinclair and Dale's contributions are vital in kick-starting front-half opportunities for their respective teams.

Midfield: Territory and Dual Threats

In the midfield, Bailey Smith takes center stage as a territory player, leading the league in metres gained with an average of 32.7 disposals per game. His work rate is impeccable, and some may question his ball use, but his impact on the game is undeniable.

Isaac Heeney, on the other hand, has been on a tear this year, solidifying his status as the competition's best dual threat player. He leads all midfielders in player rating and averages an impressive 2.0 goals per game. With his running mate Errol back in the mix, Heeney's freedom and impact will only increase.

Jordan Dawson, a true superstar on and off the field, has had a devastating personal year. Yet, his performance on the field remains admirable, ranking fifth in player rating among midfielders. His ability to perform at such a high level while dealing with personal challenges is a testament to his character.

Forwards: Power and Precision

In the forward line, Josh Treacy has performed at an unparalleled level, ranking first among key forwards in player rating and marks per game. His dominance inside the forward 50 is a sight to behold.

Jack Gunston, at 35 years old, continues to defy age, leading the competition in marks inside-50 and averaging 7.8 score involvements. His teammate, Nick Watson, has taken his game to new heights, becoming the highest-rated forward in the AFL and arguably the best pure small forward with his damaging stints in the midfield.

Kysaiah Pickett has expanded his game, transitioning from a small forward to a midfield machine. His latest performance on King's Birthday showcased his destructive dual force, and he's well on his way to earning his second All-Australian jacket.

Followers: Experience and Youth

In the ruck, Max Gawn, at 35 years old, remains the game's number one ruckman. Despite Grundy's close challenge, Gawn's brilliance and longevity keep him at the top. His player rating this year is the best since 2019, a testament to his enduring excellence.

Marcus Bontempelli and Zak Butters form a daunting combination, a potential reality for the Bulldogs next year. Bontempelli ranks second only to Heeney in player rating, while Butters ranks fourth in the competition and has already earned 50 coaches' votes, silencing talk about his playing future.

Interchange: Impact Players

The interchange bench is a mix of established stars and rising talents. Nick Daicos, despite some questionable disposal decisions this year, has won the most coaches' votes in the competition, averaging over 30 disposals and a goal per game. His impact is undeniable.

Luke Jackson, the league's most nimble big man, has been destructive for Fremantle, earning the second ruck spot over Brodie Grundy. Petracca and Warner, two more dual threats, have been instrumental in their teams' success, with Petracca ranking second in score involvements among midfielders and Warner averaging 1.3 goals per game.

Lachie Ash, one of the game's preeminent rebounders, embodies the 'tsunami' ball movement mindset, averaging 30 disposals per game.

Honourable Mentions: Tough Calls

The selectors had some tough decisions to make, with players like Brodie Grundy, Clayton Oliver, and Jai Newcombe narrowly missing out. The competition for key defender positions was particularly fierce, with Callum Wilkie and Bodhi Uwland putting up strong cases. Wayne Milera's impressive decision-making in the back half also caught the eye.

Final Thoughts

This early All-Australian team selection is a testament to the talent and depth of the AFL. It's a snapshot of the season so far, and as the year progresses, we'll see more players stake their claim for a spot in the final team. The debate and discussion around these selections are what make footy so engaging and captivating. Personally, I can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds and who ultimately makes the cut for the All-Australian team.