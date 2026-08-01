Millennial's Guide to Side Hustles: Success Stories and Pitfalls (2026)

In today's world, where financial independence is a goal for many, especially millennials, the concept of side hustles has gained immense popularity. I find it fascinating how individuals like Cody Berman, a serial entrepreneur and author, have navigated the world of side gigs to achieve their financial dreams. Let's dive into his journey and explore the best and worst of side hustles.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit

Cody Berman's entrepreneurial journey began at a young age with a disc golf manufacturing company. While it may not have been a massive financial success, it laid the foundation for his future ventures. Berman's story highlights the importance of learning and skill acquisition, which he credits for his success in later side hustles.

Scalability: The Key to Success

Berman categorizes side hustles into four types, with the most lucrative being the "type two" category - scalable income streams. These are ventures that continue to generate income long after the initial work is done. For instance, creating digital products, blog posts, or even rental properties. The beauty of these side hustles is their ability to provide passive income, allowing individuals to focus on other ventures or even pursue their passions.

Real-World Examples

Berman's top income driver, Gold City Ventures, started with a simple idea - selling love coupons and notes on Etsy. This evolved into a template library and courses, showcasing the potential for growth in digital product businesses. Additionally, his ventures into real estate, from long-term rentals to syndications, highlight the diverse opportunities available in this field.

The Flops: Learning from Mistakes

Not all side hustles are successful, and Berman shares his experiences with the not-so-profitable ventures. Filling out online surveys, for instance, paid him a mere $2.30 an hour, a stark reminder that not all side gigs are worth the time and effort. However, even his funniest flop, delivering Uber Eats by bicycle in Australia, taught him the importance of physical demands and the need for a balanced approach to side hustles.

A Step-by-Step Guide

For those looking to start their side hustle journey, Berman suggests beginning with "type one" side hustles - trading time for money. These quick-start options, such as freelance writing or driving for Uber, provide immediate income. However, the real key to success lies in the long-term, scalable ventures, which require patience and upfront effort.

Personalization is Key

Berman's journey is a testament to the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to side hustles. What works for one person may not work for another. The key is to find ventures that align with your skills, interests, and goals. As Berman puts it, "There is a side hustle for everyone."

Final Thoughts

The world of side hustles is an exciting and ever-evolving landscape. It offers individuals the opportunity to explore their passions, gain financial independence, and even pursue early retirement. While the journey may have its ups and downs, the key lies in experimentation, learning, and, most importantly, enjoying the process. So, are you ready to embark on your side hustle adventure?