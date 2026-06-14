MIT's Revolutionary Solutions to Beat Extreme Heat: From Wearable Cooling to Eco-Friendly AC (2026)

The relentless march of climate change has brought extreme heat to the forefront of global challenges, and a group of MIT researchers is leading the charge in finding innovative solutions. From personal cooling systems to alternative refrigerants, these projects aim to tackle the growing need for accessible and sustainable cooling methods.

The Heat is On

As Professor Kripa Varanasi experienced firsthand, extreme heat is no longer a distant concern. His childhood memories of a cooler India contrast sharply with the reality of today, where temperatures soar to dangerous levels. This personal connection inspired Varanasi to take action, and with a grant from the MIT Climate Project, he embarked on developing a wearable personal cooling system.

Critical Cooling Initiatives

The Critical Cooling initiative, funded by the MIT Climate Project, has sparked a wave of innovative thinking. Four projects, each with a unique approach, have emerged from this initiative, showcasing the potential for transformative solutions. From subsurface wells with heat-absorbing materials to alternative air conditioning methods, these ideas aim to cool people and spaces in a more sustainable and accessible manner.

Exploring Alternative Approaches

Professor Yet-Ming Chiang's research delves into the potential of subsurface wells, aiming to provide cooler air to spaces while reducing energy consumption. Meanwhile, Professor Asegun Henry's focus is on an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional air conditioning, utilizing a solid "caloric" material and water for efficient cooling. Professor Gang Chen addresses the environmental impact of existing air conditioning units, proposing a chemical refrigerant with no greenhouse gas emissions.

A Vision for the Future

Christoph Reinhart, the faculty lead for the seed fund effort, emphasizes the impact of "cooling people, not spaces." This vision, motivated by the increasing heat fatalities among vulnerable populations, has led to the creation of the grant program. The collaboration between MIT's Sustainable Design Lab and Harvard's Human Rights Entrepreneurs Clinic has brought together diverse stakeholders, from the World Bank to industry leaders, to tackle this critical issue.

Progress and Potential

The teams have made significant progress, with most producing initial prototypes. Liana Frey, a managing director at the MIT Climate Project, highlights the need to further develop and fund these ideas. The growing demand for air conditioning, especially in regions with limited access to power and high poverty levels, underscores the urgency of these initiatives. Professor Chen's experiments with alternative refrigerants have shown promise, and his further prototype could revolutionize air conditioning technology.

Personalized Cooling

Professor Varanasi's approach is unique, focusing on individuals rather than spaces. His wearable device, inspired by an elephant's cooling mechanism, consumes significantly less energy than traditional air conditioners. The potential for large-scale distribution and local entrepreneurship makes this solution not only innovative but also accessible and sustainable. The same cooling material could also be used for sleeping bags, offering a comprehensive cooling solution.

A Business of Good Ideas

Professor Varanasi emphasizes the importance of turning good ideas into sustainable businesses. The support for advancing these projects is evident, with many recognizing the urgency of addressing heat stress. As Frey notes, "It's just becoming more and more urgent."

Conclusion

The Critical Cooling initiative at MIT showcases the power of innovative thinking and collaboration in tackling global challenges. These projects offer not only technical solutions but also a vision for a more sustainable and equitable future. As we face the realities of climate change, initiatives like these provide a glimmer of hope and a path forward.