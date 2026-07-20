MLB All-Star Game 2026: Predicted Rosters, Starters, and Reserves (2026)

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game roster predictions are in, and it's a star-studded affair. The American League (AL) and National League (NL) lineups are set to showcase the best talent in baseball. With a mix of established stars and rising prospects, the All-Star Game promises to be an exciting showcase of the sport's brightest talents.

AL Starting Lineup

The AL starting lineup features a mix of power hitters and speedsters. Mike Trout, despite being injured, is a lock for the team, and his presence is a no-brainer. The AL's leading vote-getter, Shohei Ohtani, takes the designated hitter spot, showcasing his versatility. Yordan Alvarez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. round out the top three, providing a powerful one-two punch.

The infield sees Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, with Byron Buxton in center field, adding speed and defense. Junior Caminero and Shea Langeliers provide depth at third base and catcher, respectively. The Yankees' Cody Bellinger and the Blue Jays' Ernie Clement secure the remaining spots, with the latter's strong Phase 1 voting securing his place.

AL Reserves and Pitchers

The AL reserves include a mix of young talent and veterans. Dillon Dingler and Adley Rutschman battle for the catcher spot, while Nick Kurtz and Miguel Vargas provide depth at first and third base. The infield sees Kevin McGonigle and Colson Montgomery as the best shortstops not named Witt Jr., and Zach Neto and Randy Arozarena add speed and power.

The pitching staff is a mix of established aces and rising stars. Dylan Cease and Cam Schlittler lead the rotation, with Aroldis Chapman and Louis Varland providing relief. Parker Messick and Michael Wacha offer depth, while Brent Headrick and Tyler Rogers round out the bullpen.

NL Starting Lineup

The NL lineup features a mix of power and speed, with Shohei Ohtani taking the designated hitter spot once again. Juan Soto and Brandon Marsh lead the outfield, with Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy providing power at first and third base. The infield sees CJ Abrams and Ozzie Albies, with Michael Harris II adding speed and defense.

NL Reserves and Pitchers

The NL reserves include a mix of young talent and veterans. William Contreras and Hunter Goodman battle for the catcher spot, while Luis Arraez and Brice Turang provide depth at second base. The infield sees Otto Lopez and JJ Wetherholt, with Pete Crow-Armstrong adding speed and defense.

The pitching staff is a mix of established aces and rising stars. Chase Burns and Jacob Misiorowski lead the rotation, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale providing depth. Cristopher Sánchez and Paul Skenes offer relief, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Zack Wheeler rounding out the bullpen.

Team-by-Team Breakdown

The AL and NL team-by-team breakdowns provide a comprehensive look at the talent across both leagues. Each team's starting and reserve players are listed, showcasing the depth and versatility of the All-Star Game roster.

Conclusion

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game promises to be an exciting showcase of the sport's brightest talents. With a mix of power hitters, speedsters, and rising stars, the game will feature a diverse range of skills and personalities. The predictions showcase the depth and talent of both the AL and NL, making it a must-watch event for baseball fans everywhere.