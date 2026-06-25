MLB All-Star Voting Guide: 10 Players Who Deserve More Attention (2026)

In the realm of Major League Baseball (MLB), the All-Star Game is a highly anticipated event, and the voting process is a fascinating insight into the sport's dynamics. While the ballot results have generally been commendable, there are a few players who, in my opinion, have been overlooked and deserve more recognition. Let's delve into the top 10 players who have been flying under the radar, despite their exceptional performances this season.

Firstly, let's talk about Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers. Dingler has been a stalwart behind the plate, known for his defensive prowess. However, his offensive capabilities have also come to the fore this season. With a .358/.390/.774 slash line and 16 home runs, Dingler is a force to be reckoned with. His performance has been so impressive that he is now considered a Top 10 player in the sport, according to FanGraphs WAR. This is a testament to his all-around skills and the impact he has on the Tigers' success.

Next, we have Nick Kurtz of the Oakland Athletics. Kurtz was the unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year last season, and he has continued to shine this year. While his teammate Shea Langeliers is leading the way among catchers, Kurtz is stuck at fourth among first basemen. However, his 48-game on-base streak and 1.243 June OPS make a strong case for his inclusion in the All-Star team. Kurtz's performance has been so good that FanGraphs WAR has him above Ben Rice and eighth in the Majors.

Then there's Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays. Arozarena has been the avatar of the Rays for more than half a decade, consistently delivering performances that keep the team competitive. While Junior Caminero is currently the leader at third base, Arozarena's impact on the team cannot be overstated. He's having one of the best seasons of his illustrious career, and yet, he has only made the All-Star Game once. This might be the most fun Rays team he has been a part of, and his inclusion in the All-Star team would be a fitting recognition of his efforts.

Moving on to the Chicago White Sox, we have Andrew Montgomery. Montgomery finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season, and he has continued to improve this year, particularly on defense. He's among the top 30 players in fWAR and is hitting for just as much power as he did in 2025. Montgomery's performance has been so good that he has outplayed almost all his contemporaries, and for a team that is unmissable every night.

Next, we have Chris Goodman of the Colorado Rockies. Goodman has been the best player on the team for two straight seasons, and he is leading all NL catchers in homers and OPS. Goodman's power is no fluke, and his performance on the road this season has been particularly impressive. While the Rockies haven't been filled with All-Star starter candidates in recent years, Goodman's inclusion in the All-Star team would be a well-deserved recognition of his efforts.

Then there's Jake Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. Turang has been having the best season of his career, and yet, he ranks third in voting, behind the Braves' Ozzie Albies and the Phillies' Bryson Stott. Turang leads second basemen in OPS, and his performance has been so good that he received down-ballot MVP votes in 2025. His inclusion in the All-Star team would be a fitting recognition of his efforts.

Moving on to the Miami Marlins, we have Jorge Lopez. Lopez has emerged as not only a fantastic player but a magnetic one. He plays with verve and even a little flamboyance, and his performance has been so good that he might end up making it to the game anyway as the Marlins' representative. Once you've watched him play, you won't forget him.

Next, we have the NL outfield trio of Andrew Benintendi, Matt Carroll, and Juan Soto. While they are the three leaders in OPS among outfielders, they're all the way down in spots 7-9 of the voting. It's not like this trio is obscure; their performances have been so good that they deserve more recognition. Their inclusion in the All-Star team would be a fitting recognition of their efforts.

Finally, let's talk about the voting process itself. While voters have generally done a great job this year, there are a few players who have been overlooked. Fans can vote daily during Phase 1 of the balloting, which runs until noon ET on June 25. The top two players at each position (and top six outfielders) per league will advance to the finals to contend for a starting spot. Phase 2 voting for the finalists is June 29-July 2, and full All-Star rosters will be revealed on July 4.

In conclusion, while the All-Star ballot results have generally been commendable, there are a few players who have been overlooked and deserve more recognition. These players have been flying under the radar, despite their exceptional performances this season. Their inclusion in the All-Star team would be a fitting recognition of their efforts and a testament to their impact on their respective teams.