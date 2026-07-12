MLB Playoffs: 8 Burning Questions to Watch Out For (2026)

The 2026 MLB season is far from over, with 18 teams still in the running for a playoff spot. As we approach the halfway point, the question on everyone's mind is: Can any of these teams turn their season around and make a push for October? Personally, I think the answer is yes, but it won't be easy. The 2026 season has been a rollercoaster for many teams, with some surprising performances and others struggling to find their footing. What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that the playoff picture is still so uncertain. The Dodgers, Brewers, Rays, Braves, Yankees, Phillies, and Cubs are all in solid positions, with winning percentages above .550 and playoff odds above 75%. However, the Rockies, Royals, Giants, Angels, and Mets are all below a .420 winning percentage and 5% playoff odds, which is not to say their seasons are completely set in stone. One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of the Trade Deadline. The Tigers and Red Sox, for example, are both in the mix, but their playoff odds are low. If they can turn their seasons around, it could have a significant impact on the trade market. The White Sox, Cardinals, Twins, Marlins, Athletics, and Nationals are all in the mix as well, with young rosters that entered the season with low playoff odds. What many people don't realize is that these teams have the potential to make a run, but it will take time and effort. The Mariners and Blue Jays, on the other hand, are in a position to make a deep playoff run, with the Mariners having the easier path to a division title. The Guardians, despite some struggles, have a history of defying the odds and making the playoffs. The Astros and Padres, both with recent success, are also in the mix, but they will need to make a push to keep their contention window open. The Orioles, Pirates, and Reds are all in a similar situation, with young talent that has yet to click. The Rangers and D-backs, both with surprising success in 2023, are also in the mix, but they will need to build on that success. If you take a step back and think about it, the 2026 season is a testament to the unpredictability of baseball. The second half of the season could bring unexpected twists and turns, and the playoff picture could change dramatically. This raises a deeper question: Can any of these teams turn their season around and make a push for October? In my opinion, the answer is yes, but it will take time, effort, and a bit of magic. The Pirates and Reds, for example, have shown signs of improvement, but they will need to put it all together to make a serious run. The Orioles, despite their struggles, still have time to turn their season around and recapture the good vibes and winning ways. The Rangers and D-backs, both with surprising success in the past, could also make a push. What this really suggests is that the 2026 season is far from over, and the playoff picture is still very much up for grabs. The final three months of the season will be crucial, and the teams that can turn their seasons around will have a chance to make a run. A detail that I find especially interesting is the impact of the Trade Deadline on the playoff picture. The Tigers and Red Sox, for example, could have a significant impact on the trade market if they can turn their seasons around. The White Sox, Cardinals, and other teams in the mix could also be in play. The 2026 season is a reminder that anything can happen in baseball, and the playoff picture is still very much up for grabs. The final three months of the season will be crucial, and the teams that can turn their seasons around will have a chance to make a run. If you're a fan, it's a great time to be watching, as the playoff picture could change dramatically in the coming weeks.
MLB Playoffs: 8 Burning Questions to Watch Out For (2026)
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