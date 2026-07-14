MLB Prospects: Cam Caminiti, Tate Southisene, JT Quinn, and More (2026)

Scouting MLB prospects: A Deep Dive into the Talent Pipeline

In the world of baseball, the draft is a pivotal event, shaping the future of teams and the careers of young athletes. This year's draft has already unveiled some intriguing prospects, each with their own unique story and potential. Let's dive into the scouting reports and uncover the gems that could soon be gracing the major league fields.

Cam Caminiti: The Rising Star

Cam Caminiti, the first high school pitcher taken in the 2024 MLB Draft, has quickly become a standout in the Atlanta organization. His recent start against Jersey Shore showcased a pitcher with above-average pitches and excellent control. Caminiti's fastball sat in the 92-95 range, with a plus changeup that mostly hovered around 84-87. However, his breaking ball, a potential fourth starter, needs improvement. I've heard reports of a 55 slider from Caminiti, suggesting that he might benefit from experimenting with different breaking ball shapes, such as a cutter. His overall package is impressive, but I'd like to see him refine his third pitch before reaching the majors. Caminiti's talent is undeniable, and with the right adjustments, he could become a no-doubt starter, reminiscent of Michael Wacha.

Tate Southisene: Struggles Continue

Tate Southisene, Atlanta's first-round pick last year, has yet to live up to the hype. His pro debut was a disaster, with 27 strikeouts in 66 plate appearances and a .219 batting average. This year, he's shown improvement, walking a ton and posting a .297/.429/.500 line in 240 plate appearances. However, his struggles with fastballs and poor footwork make him a questionable shortstop. Southisene's approach can buy him time to develop, but he must address his many holes to become an everyday player. I don't see him as a long-term solution at shortstop, and his future role remains uncertain.

Eric Hartman: A Late-Round Find

Eric Hartman, Atlanta's 20th-round pick, is a surprising find. He looks like an everyday center fielder, with speed and power that could be real or a product of favorable home parks and a juiced ball league. Hartman is second in the league with 20 homers and 31 stolen bases. His bat speed is good, but not elite, and he doesn't get much from his lower half. While he whiffs more than I'd like, especially on fastballs, he's an everyday player with potential. With time, he could develop his power and become a stronger, more involved hitter.

Owen Carey and John Gil: Showcasing Promise

Owen Carey, Atlanta's 15th-round pick, is hitting .266/.336/.468 through 33 games, with a heel injury costing him over a month. His good bat speed and pitch recognition make him an extra outfielder. John Gil, a shortstop, has the best total package of tools in the Rome quartet, but lacks feel for the game. He's very physical, an above-average runner, and has bat speed. However, his instincts in the field and spin recognition need improvement. With time and repetitions, Gil could become the best player in the lineup, but he has a long way to go.

JT Quinn: Dominating the mound

JT Quinn, Baltimore's second-round pick, is pitching extremely well in High A. I caught him at Wilmington, where he dominated with a fastball in the 93-98 range and above-average breaking balls. His arm is fast, and he goes after hitters. However, he needs to improve his changeup for lefties, as his platoon split is small. Quinn has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter, but his future role remains uncertain.

Eli Willits, Anthony Eyanson, and Mitch Voit: The Next Generation

Eli Willits, the 2025 No. 1 pick, is stronger and has a better approach at the plate than expected. He's hitting hard and is an easy 70 defender at short. Anthony Eyanson, a 2025 third-round pick, had a rough start but has improved since. His curveball is his best pitch, and he's pitched much better since his worst outing. Mitch Voit, New York's first selection last year, is hitting just .245/.351/.412 in High A, but his performance is trending up, and I expect it to continue.

In the world of baseball scouting, these prospects represent the future of the sport. Each has their own story, and with the right development, they could become the next big stars in the MLB. As an expert, I find these scouting reports fascinating, and I'm eager to see how these young athletes progress. The draft is a crucial event, and these players will shape the future of their respective organizations. Stay tuned for more updates on these promising prospects!