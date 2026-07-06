MLB Teams to Watch: Can They End Their World Series Drought in 2026? (2026)

The recent NBA championship win by the New York Knicks after a 53-year drought has sparked an intriguing conversation about potential MLB teams that could follow in their footsteps. In this article, we'll delve into the possibilities and explore which long-suffering baseball franchises might just snap their own title droughts this season.

Breaking the Curse

The Milwaukee Brewers, currently leading the NL Central, are on a historic pace. With a potential 100-win season in sight and a talented young core, they're poised to challenge the mighty Braves and Dodgers. Their journey, which began as the Seattle Pilots in 1969, has seen them come close but never taste the ultimate glory. Could this be the year they finally break through?

Rays of Hope

The Tampa Bay Rays, a relatively young franchise, have consistently punched above their weight. Despite a modest run differential, they're right in the thick of the AL East race. With a strong performance thus far and a favorable playoff outlook, the Rays could be the dark horse in this year's championship race. Their ability to overcome ownership challenges and consistently compete makes them a fascinating contender.

Mariners' Quest

The Seattle Mariners, with a 49-year drought, are on the cusp of something special. Their return to form this season, albeit gradual, has them in contention. With key players like Cal Raleigh returning from injury, they could be the team to watch in the AL West. Their current playoff odds are promising, and with a bit of separation from the pack, they might just sail into the postseason and beyond.

Guardians' Resilience

The Cleveland Guardians, with a rich history and a World Series win in 1948, have endured some heart-wrenching defeats. Currently atop the AL Central, they're showing resilience despite some injury concerns. The AL's overall weakness this season could work in their favor, and with a proven track record of playoff appearances, they're a team that could surprise many.

Padres' Pursuit

The San Diego Padres, with a 57-year drought, are in a tight wild-card race. While their run differential suggests they might be overperforming, they're still very much in the hunt. AJ Preller's roster moves could be crucial, especially with a depleted farm system. The Padres, one of the few teams without a World Series win, have a chance to etch their name in history.

Deeper Analysis

What makes this year's MLB season particularly fascinating is the balance of power. The usual powerhouse teams are still formidable, but the door is ajar for these long-suffering franchises. It's a testament to the beauty of sports, where anyone can rise to the top on any given day. The narrative of breaking droughts adds an extra layer of drama and emotion to an already thrilling season.

Conclusion

As we look ahead to the remainder of the MLB season, it's clear that these five teams have the potential to write their own chapters in baseball history. While the road to the World Series is never easy, the opportunity is there for the taking. Personally, I think it's time for one of these franchises to shed the weight of their past and embrace a new era of success. It's an exciting prospect, and I, for one, can't wait to see how it all unfolds.