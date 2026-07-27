MLB Trade Deadline: Who Should the Cubs Target for Starting Pitching? (2026)

The world of baseball is buzzing with anticipation as the Chicago Cubs, a team in dire need of starting pitching, navigate the trade market. In this article, I'll delve into the Cubs' strategy and offer my insights on their pursuit of pitching reinforcements.

The Cubs' Pitching Predicament

The Cubs' pitching woes are no secret. Despite acquiring left-hander David Peterson from the Mets, the team still seeks to bolster its rotation. Enter Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers' lefty ace, who could be a prime target for the Cubs if the Tigers decide to become sellers at the trade deadline.

Targeting Tarik Skubal

Skubal, a formidable left-handed starter, would undoubtedly be a game-changer for the Cubs. His addition would not only strengthen the team's pitching staff but also send a clear message to the league that the Cubs mean business. However, the Cubs must act swiftly and decisively if they want to secure Skubal's services, as other contenders will undoubtedly be vying for his talent.

Exploring Alternative Options

In the event that the Cubs miss out on Skubal or face stiff competition from other teams, there are other viable starters available. One such option is another Tigers pitcher, whose name I won't reveal just yet. It's an intriguing possibility, but the Cubs must carefully consider their options and make a strategic decision.

The SB Nation Reacts Survey

To gain insight into the minds of Cubs fans, I conducted an SB Nation Reacts survey. The survey asked fans to choose their second-choice starter behind Skubal from a carefully curated list. While the results will be revealed later this week, it's an exciting opportunity to gauge fan sentiment and gather valuable feedback.

A Personal Perspective

As an avid baseball fan and analyst, I find the Cubs' pursuit of starting pitching fascinating. The team's need for reinforcement is evident, and the trade market offers an exciting opportunity to reshape their roster. Personally, I think the Cubs should go all-in on Skubal if the opportunity arises. His talent and potential could be a game-changer, and I believe he would thrive in the Cubs' environment.

Deeper Analysis

The Cubs' pitching predicament highlights a broader trend in baseball: the premium placed on starting pitching. In today's game, a dominant starter can be the difference between a playoff run and an early exit. The Cubs' pursuit of Skubal or other starters reflects this reality and underscores the importance of building a strong rotation.

Conclusion

The Cubs' quest for starting pitching is a captivating storyline as the trade deadline approaches. While the team has made strides with the acquisition of David Peterson, the pursuit of Tarik Skubal or other starters showcases their commitment to improvement. As an analyst, I'm excited to see how the Cubs navigate this market and shape their future. Stay tuned for the survey results, and let's continue this fascinating discussion!