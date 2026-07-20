Moana and Evil Dead Burn Flop at the Box Office: What Happened? (2026)

It's a box office bloodbath this weekend, with two highly anticipated films, Disney's Moana and Warner Bros.' Evil Dead Burn, failing to meet expectations. The situation is particularly dire for Moana, which carries a massive budget estimated to be anywhere between $200 million and $250 million. With an opening weekend in the $42 million range, it's already looking like a flop, similar to Disney's Snow White, which also opened to a disappointing $42 million last year and went on to gross just over $200 million worldwide, resulting in a loss of over $100 million for the studio. The good news is that Dwayne Johnson's involvement might help boost international box office numbers, but the film's CinemaScore of A- is only fair for a family movie.

The surprise comes from the underperformance of Evil Dead Burn, which was expected to open with $23 million but is now only projected to gross around $15 million, almost $10 million less than the previous Evil Dead Rise. This underperformance raises questions about Warner Bros.' summer release strategy for New Line-branded genre titles, especially considering the underperformance of May's Mortal Kombat 2. Meanwhile, Minions & Monsters and Toy Story 5 are holding up relatively well, with $21 million and $19 million, respectively, although Minions & Monsters is experiencing a 43% week-over-week decline.

A24's The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde and featuring excellent reviews, is also underperforming, with an estimated $4.3 million weekend gross. This is just behind Angel Studios' Young Washington, which dropped 64% in its second weekend with a $7 million gross, despite opening on par with Sound of Freedom. Supergirl's box office run continues to be horrific, with a projected $3.8 million weekend gross and a total domestic gross of about $66 million, which is not a good sign for James Gunn's new DCU.

This weekend's box office results are a stark reminder of the challenges facing the film industry, with high-budget films like Moana and Supergirl failing to live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether these films can recover, but the industry is certainly facing some turbulent times. As an industry analyst, I find these results fascinating, especially the underperformance of family-friendly films like Moana and The Invite, which suggests that audiences may be shifting their preferences or that the market is becoming more competitive. It will be interesting to see how these films perform in the coming weeks and whether the industry can adapt to these changing dynamics.