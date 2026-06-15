Modern Storybook Home on Red Tail Golf Course - $1.2M House Tour in Avon, Ohio (2026)

This week's featured property is a stunning modern storybook home located on the 17th hole of the Red Tail Golf Club in Avon, Ohio. With a price tag of $1.2 million, this 3,187 sq. ft. residence offers a unique blend of contemporary design and elevated living. The home's architectural style is a delightful fusion of steep gables and cottage-inspired details, complemented by clean lines and a white-brick exterior, creating a truly distinctive and captivating appearance. Built in 2022, this residence is a testament to thoughtful design and meticulous execution. The location is a golfer's dream, providing direct cart path access to the golf course and a dedicated garage space for a golf cart, making it an ideal home for those who appreciate the sport.

Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere. The arched front door leads to a foyer adorned with hardwood floors and wainscoting, setting the tone for the entire space. To the left, an office with custom-built bookshelves and ample natural light provides a quiet retreat. The main living area, featuring an open-concept layout, showcases a great room with a coffered ceiling and a fireplace, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The kitchen is a chef's paradise, equipped with JennAir appliances, a six-burner gas range, travertine counters, and white cabinets with brass accents. The island, complete with a farmhouse sink and seating, adds both functionality and style. The adjacent butler's pantry further enhances the kitchen's convenience, offering a second oven, coffee bar, beverage cooler, and bar sink.

The upper level of the home houses all three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The primary suite stands out with its sitting area, fireplace, and a spacious dressing room featuring a vanity. The primary bathroom is a luxurious retreat, boasting dual sinks and an oversized tiled shower. Additionally, a laundry room completes this level, providing convenience and ease of use.

The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a covered patio featuring a fireplace and grill connection, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the fresh air. An open-air area extends the living space, offering a tranquil setting for lounging and dining. This property truly embodies the essence of elevated, effortless, and intentional living.

In my opinion, this home is a rare find, offering a unique blend of modern design, golf course proximity, and a thoughtful floor plan. The attention to detail and the combination of contemporary features with a storybook aesthetic make it a standout property in the market. The price of $1.2 million reflects the quality and uniqueness of this residence, and I believe it will attract serious buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind home.

For those interested in learning more, I encourage you to contact Candace Papotto, the listing agent, at 440-212-4971 or via email at Candace.Papotto@theagencyre.com. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this exceptional property firsthand.