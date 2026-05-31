Modern Warfare 4 on Nintendo Switch 2? Rumors & Leaks (2026)

The gaming world is abuzz with rumors, and one of the most intriguing whispers is the potential arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on the Nintendo Switch 2. This development, if true, could be a game-changer for both franchises and their respective fanbases.

The Rumor Mill

NateTheHate, a source with a solid track record, has dropped a hint that Modern Warfare 4 is headed to Nintendo's next-gen console. This isn't just a random claim; NateTheHate has been accurate before, predicting the release of a new Star Fox game this summer, which turned out to be spot on.

The timing of this rumor is particularly interesting. With Microsoft's 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, announced earlier this year, still awaiting its first tangible result, this rumor could be a sign that something is brewing behind the scenes.

A Massive Get for Nintendo

Call of Duty, especially the Modern Warfare series, is a juggernaut in the gaming industry, particularly popular in Western markets. Its absence from Nintendo platforms since the Wii U era is a notable gap in the company's lineup. Bringing Modern Warfare 4 to the Switch 2 would be a significant coup for Nintendo, potentially attracting a whole new audience to their console.

Implications and Speculation

If this rumor proves true, it raises some exciting possibilities. For one, it could signal a shift in Nintendo's approach to third-party partnerships, suggesting a more aggressive strategy to bring high-profile titles to their consoles. Additionally, it might indicate a renewed focus on appealing to a broader audience, beyond their traditional fan base.

A Step Towards Unity?

In my opinion, this potential collaboration between Nintendo and Activision (the developers of Call of Duty) could be a step towards a more unified gaming landscape. With Microsoft's commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo, and now this rumor, it seems like the industry giants are recognizing the value in reaching a wider audience and breaking down the barriers between platforms.

The Bigger Picture

What many people don't realize is that these cross-platform collaborations can have a significant impact on the industry as a whole. They encourage healthy competition, drive innovation, and ultimately benefit gamers by providing more choices and experiences.

So, while we wait for official confirmation, this rumor is a fascinating glimpse into the future of gaming, where boundaries between platforms might become less defined, and the gaming experience more inclusive and diverse.