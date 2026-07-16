MoMA's Joy of Making Pop-Up: Unlocking Creativity in NYC (2026)

MoMA's Joy of Making Pop-Up: A Creative Escape from the Digital World

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has launched a unique initiative, the Joy of Making Pop-Up, offering New Yorkers a creative haven amidst the digital chaos. This pop-up experience, open until August 30th, invites visitors to immerse themselves in hands-on creativity, providing a much-needed respite from the overwhelming online world.

A Countermeasure to Digital Overload

Karen Hong, product manager for kids and technology at MoMA, highlights the pop-up's mission: "People are just doomscrolling all day when they have a second to themselves instead of doing something for themselves. So what we realized is that people really want this opportunity to connect with themselves."

The Joy of Making Pop-Up is a direct response to the growing issue of digital addiction. By offering a range of hands-on activities, from jewelry-making to technology kits and paper crafts, MoMA encourages visitors to engage in creative processes as a form of self-care.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

One of the key strengths of this pop-up is its accessibility. Hong emphasizes, "You will find kits for all ages, starting anywhere from four [years old] plus." The offerings are designed to cater to a wide range of skill levels, ensuring that anyone can participate. This inclusivity is further enhanced by the convenience of having all the necessary materials in one place.

Samantha Krupnick, assistant director for retail brand and partner marketing, aligns with Hong's perspective, stating, "With Joy of Making, the idea you can learn something new, you can do something new. It really also kind of ladders into the larger value for the museum of this idea of constantly learning, constantly finding a way to grow and educate."

Curated Creativity

The products available at the Joy of Making Pop-Up are carefully curated by the same team responsible for the art exhibitions at MoMA. Hong explains, "The same curators that curate the exhibitions that you see in our museum. They also approve every single item that we bring in our stores."

This curation process ensures that the pop-up offers the best in class design, innovative and sustainable products. The team seeks to provide an exceptional experience for customers, encouraging them to explore their creative potential.

A Sustainable Endeavor

The Joy of Making Pop-Up is not just about fostering creativity; it also has a significant educational and sustainable impact. All proceeds from the pop-up will fund museum exhibitions, conservation efforts, and other programming, further expanding MoMA's educational mission.

Location and Impact

The pop-up is accessible at two locations: 81 Spring Street in Soho and 44 W 53rd St in Midtown. By offering a temporary escape from the digital realm, MoMA's Joy of Making Pop-Up provides a valuable opportunity for New Yorkers to reconnect with their creative side and contribute to a more sustainable and educational future.

In my opinion, this initiative is a brilliant example of how museums can engage with their communities, fostering creativity and providing a much-needed break from the digital world. It's a testament to MoMA's commitment to innovation and accessibility, leaving a lasting impact on both visitors and the city's creative landscape.