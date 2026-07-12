The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix FP2 session was a thrilling display of speed and strategy, with Lewis Hamilton once again showcasing his prowess on the streets of Monte Carlo. Hamilton's performance was nothing short of exceptional, as he led the way with a stunning time of 1:13.026 on Pirelli's soft tyres, setting the pace for the rest of the field.

What makes Hamilton's performance even more impressive is the fact that he managed to edge out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished just a few hundredths of a second behind. This result highlights Hamilton's ability to consistently deliver under pressure and his mastery of the challenging layout of the Monaco circuit.

The session began with a strong showing from Ferrari, as Leclerc quickly took the lead with a time of 1:14.240 on medium tyres. However, Hamilton soon responded with a time of 1:14.306, demonstrating his adaptability and quick thinking. The battle for the top spot intensified as both drivers pushed the limits of their SF-26s.

A pivotal moment came when Hamilton executed a series of precise and aggressive maneuvers through the high-speed Piscine section, raising the heart rates of the Ferrari pit crew. This display of skill and bravery showcased Hamilton's unwavering determination to secure the top spot.

The session's results were as follows: Lewis Hamilton in 1st place, Charles Leclerc in 2nd, Max Verstappen in 3rd, George Russell in 4th, and Kimi Antonelli in 5th. The battle for pole position was intense, with each driver pushing their limits to gain a slight advantage.

However, the session was not without its challenges. Red Bull and McLaren faced contrasting fortunes, with Isack Hadjar crashing out of FP1 and Lando Norris grinding to a halt in his MCL40 at the Nouvelle Chicane. The Virtual Safety Car was deployed, pausing the session and causing a shift in the dynamics of the race.

As the session progressed, Verstappen made a strategic move, switching to soft tyres and taking the lead with a time of 1:13.467. Hamilton and Leclerc followed suit, improving their times on medium tyres to secure second and third places, respectively. The Scuderia's 1-2 finish was a testament to their strategic prowess and the strength of their SF-26.

The midfield battle was intense, with Russell and Antonelli experiencing difficulties due to the unpredictability of their cars. Hadjar finished in 6th place, followed by Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, and Gabriel Bortoleto. The Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon struggled, finishing in 12th and 13th places, respectively.

The session concluded with a dramatic red flag as Sergio Perez's car filled with smoke, causing a late stoppage. The drivers and teams will now regroup and prepare for the final practice session on Saturday, where the battle for pole position will intensify once again.

In my opinion, Hamilton's performance in FP2 was a testament to his exceptional skill and adaptability. His ability to consistently deliver under pressure and his mastery of the Monaco circuit make him a strong contender for the pole position. The battle for the top spot will undoubtedly be a thrilling spectacle, and I am eager to see how the session unfolds on Saturday.