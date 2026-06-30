Money Diaries: A Self-Employed Engineering Consultant on €120K Living in Co Galway (2026)

The Balanced Life of a High-Earner: A Peek Behind the Curtain

Ever wondered how someone earning over €120,000 a year spends their money? It’s easy to assume luxury cars, lavish dinners, and endless shopping sprees. But what if I told you the reality is far more nuanced—and surprisingly relatable? Let’s dive into the financial life of a self-employed engineering consultant in Galway, Ireland, and uncover what makes this story so fascinating.

The Myth of the High-Earner Lifestyle

One thing that immediately stands out is how disciplined this individual is with their spending. Despite a six-figure income, their day-to-day expenses are remarkably modest. Personally, I think this challenges the stereotype that high-earners live extravagantly. What many people don’t realize is that financial success often comes from tight budgeting and deliberate choices.

For instance, this consultant spends €0 on most weekdays, relying on home-cooked meals and free office coffee. Even their weekly grocery bill of €240 seems reasonable for a family of four. If you take a step back and think about it, this level of frugality is what allows them to save €1,000 monthly and invest €500 in passive funds. It’s a masterclass in financial balance.

The Hidden Costs of Modern Living

A detail that I find especially interesting is how their spending reflects broader societal trends. For example, their coffee subscription (€25) and online clothes shopping (€115) highlight the shift toward convenience and digital consumption. What this really suggests is that even high-earners are not immune to the allure of subscription services and e-commerce.

But here’s the kicker: their local spending is minimal. They rarely buy from small businesses, opting instead for big supermarkets and online retailers. This raises a deeper question: Are we losing the personal touch in our financial habits? From my perspective, this trend is both a symptom of modern convenience and a warning sign for local economies.

The Psychology of Splurging

Now, let’s talk about that €178 dinner and €44 bar tab. On the surface, it seems like a splurge—and it is. But what makes this particularly fascinating is the context. This couple doesn’t go out often, so when they do, they make it count. It’s a deliberate choice, not a reckless one.

This reminds me of a psychological principle called constrained indulgence. When people restrict their spending in one area, they’re more likely to treat themselves in another. In this case, their tight weekly budget allows for occasional big-ticket experiences. Personally, I think this is a healthy approach—it’s all about balance.

The Bigger Picture: Housing and Legacy

One of the most thought-provoking aspects of this diary is the consultant’s hope for the housing market to ease. They want their kids to have the same opportunities they did, without being burdened by exorbitant mortgages. This isn’t just a personal concern—it’s a societal one.

If you take a step back and think about it, this reflects a broader anxiety about intergenerational wealth and affordability. What this really suggests is that even high-earners are worried about the future. It’s a reminder that financial success doesn’t guarantee peace of mind.

Final Thoughts: What We Can Learn

This money diary is more than just a list of expenses—it’s a window into the mindset of someone who’s mastered the art of financial balance. From disciplined saving to occasional splurging, it’s a testament to the idea that wealth isn’t about how much you earn, but how you manage it.

In my opinion, the real takeaway here is the importance of intentionality. Whether you’re earning €20,000 or €120,000, the key is to align your spending with your values. This consultant’s story isn’t just about money—it’s about building a life that’s both fulfilling and sustainable.

So, the next time you hear about someone’s high salary, remember: the numbers don’t tell the whole story. What matters is how they choose to live. And that, in my opinion, is the most valuable lesson of all.