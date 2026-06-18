Montgomery County Students Fight Back Against Censorship Memo (2026)

In Montgomery County, Maryland, a heated debate is raging over a memo that has sparked concerns about censorship in student publications. Over 150 students and staff from all 25 high schools are pushing back against the memo, which requires administrators to review every student publication and school-related printed material before publication. This has led to a clash between the students' right to free speech and the school district's responsibility to maintain order and protect students.

The memo, circulated by Dr. Peter Moran, the chief of schools for the Montgomery County school district, has been met with resistance from students who feel it is an overreach of authority. They argue that the memo's vague language could lead to the censorship of legitimate student expression, such as sharp critiques of school policies or even harmless sarcasm. The students' concerns are further supported by The Student Press Law Center, which warns that the memo, as written, does not provide clear standards or safeguards to protect student journalists under Maryland law.

The New Voices Act, signed in 2016 by then-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, explicitly states that students are responsible for determining the content of school-sponsored media and have the right to exercise freedom of speech and press. However, the law also lists exceptions where a school is allowed to restrain student journalism, including content that is libelous, slanderous, or violates federal or state law. The memo, critics argue, could be used to justify the suppression of legitimate student expression.

Montgomery County Public Schools leadership has dismissed the concerns as 'misperceptions'. They argue that the memo is simply a reminder to administrators of their responsibility to supervise students and student publications. However, this response has not satisfied the students, who feel that the memo could be used to censor legitimate student expression. The tension between the students' right to free speech and the school district's responsibility to maintain order is a complex and nuanced issue that requires careful consideration.

From my perspective, the memo raises a deeper question about the balance between free speech and school discipline. While it is important for schools to maintain order and protect students, it is equally important to ensure that students have the freedom to express themselves without fear of censorship. The students' concerns are valid, and the school district should take steps to address them in a way that respects both the students' rights and the school's responsibilities. This may involve revising the memo to provide clearer guidelines and safeguards, or engaging in open dialogue with the students to address their concerns.

In my opinion, the memo is a reminder that the line between free speech and censorship is often blurred. It is a delicate balance that requires careful consideration and a commitment to protecting the rights of all students. The students in Montgomery County are right to push back against the memo, and the school district should take their concerns seriously. Only by engaging in open dialogue and finding a solution that respects both the students' rights and the school's responsibilities can we ensure that student publications remain a vibrant and vital part of the educational experience.