Montreal Victoire's Roster Shakeup: Abby Roque Returns, but Key Players Depart (2026)

The Shifting Tides of Women's Hockey: Montreal Victoire's Crossroads

The world of women’s hockey is in flux, and the Montreal Victoire find themselves at a fascinating crossroads. On one hand, they’ve secured a cornerstone of their lineup by re-signing Abby Roque, the team’s top point scorer and highest-paid player. On the other, they’ve lost six key players to expansion teams, a stark reminder of the growing pains—and opportunities—in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Personally, I think this moment encapsulates the broader narrative of women’s hockey today: progress and instability, promise and uncertainty, all swirling together in a league still finding its footing.

Roque’s Return: A Statement of Intent



Abby Roque’s two-year deal isn’t just about retaining talent; it’s a statement. With 22 points last season, she’s a proven scorer, but what makes this particularly fascinating is her role as part of the ‘wife line’ alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. This trio isn’t just a hockey line—it’s a cultural symbol. Poulin, a legend in the sport, and Stacey, her wife, represent a new era of visibility and acceptance in women’s sports. Roque’s re-signing cements this line as the heart of the Victoire, but it also raises a deeper question: Can Montreal build a championship team around them, especially with so many departures?

Expansion’s Double-Edged Sword



The loss of six players to expansion teams is a bitter pill to swallow, but it’s also a sign of the PWHL’s growth. Erin Ambrose, Hayley Scamurra, and Maureen Murphy heading to Las Vegas? That’s a testament to the league’s expanding reach. Yet, it’s hard not to feel the sting for Montreal. These players weren’t just roster fillers—they were integral pieces. What this really suggests is that the PWHL is entering a new phase, one where team loyalty will be tested and roster stability will be a luxury. From my perspective, this is both exciting and unsettling. It’s the price of progress, but it also highlights the fragility of a league still in its infancy.

The Awards Snub: A Missed Opportunity?



Montreal’s shutout at the PWHL awards is a head-scratcher. Ann-Renée Desbiens, a finalist for MVP and Goaltender of the Year, came up empty-handed. Nicole Gosling, a standout rookie, was overlooked. Even Kori Cheverie, a finalist for Coach of the Year, was passed over. What many people don’t realize is that awards aren’t just about individual recognition—they’re about visibility. In a league fighting for attention, every spotlight matters. Montreal’s absence from the top honors feels like a missed opportunity to celebrate a team that won the Walter Cup. It’s a reminder that success on the ice doesn’t always translate to off-ice accolades.

The Draft: A Glimpse into the Future



Montreal’s draft picks offer a glimpse into their strategy for the future. Petra Nieminen, a Finnish Olympian, is a no-brainer. Her experience and scoring touch could be game-changing. But what’s especially interesting is their focus on Canadian talent. Avi Adam, Zoe Uens, Hailey MacLeod, Erica Rieder, and Émilie Lavoie—all Canadians. This isn’t just about skill; it’s about identity. Montreal is doubling down on its roots, which makes sense in a league where national pride runs deep. If you take a step back and think about it, this draft class could be the foundation of the Victoire’s next era.

The Uncertain Future: Who Stays, Who Goes?



The status of players like Jade Downie-Landry, Amanda Boulier, and the backup goaltenders remains up in the air. Free agency looms, and Montreal has tough decisions to make. Qualifying offers, re-signings, and roster limits will shape the team’s destiny. One thing that immediately stands out is the pressure on management. They’ve got to balance retaining core players with bringing in new talent. It’s a delicate dance, and the consequences of missteps could be significant.

Broader Implications: The PWHL’s Growing Pains



Montreal’s situation is a microcosm of the PWHL’s larger challenges. Expansion is exciting, but it disrupts established teams. Awards are important, but they’re just one piece of the puzzle. Drafts are crucial, but they’re a gamble. What this league needs most is stability—financial, structural, and cultural. In my opinion, the PWHL is on the right track, but it’s still navigating uncharted waters. Every decision, every signing, every award, matters.

Final Thoughts: A League at a Turning Point



The Montreal Victoire’s offseason is a story of resilience, adaptation, and ambition. They’ve secured a star, lost key players, and drafted for the future. But what’s most striking is how their journey reflects the PWHL’s broader narrative. This league is growing, but it’s not without growing pains. Personally, I’m optimistic. Women’s hockey has never had more momentum, and the PWHL is at the forefront. Montreal’s challenges are real, but so are their opportunities. As we watch this league evolve, one thing is clear: the best is yet to come.