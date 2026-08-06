Morocco Shines at International Physics Olympiad 2026: Silver Medal & Honorable Mention! (2026)

The Moroccan team's impressive performance at the International Physics Olympiad 2026 is a testament to the nation's growing scientific prowess. This silver medal achievement, coupled with an honorable mention, showcases the potential and talent of Moroccan youth in the field of physics.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the context of Morocco's relatively recent participation in such prestigious global events. Despite being their second time at the Olympiad, the Moroccan delegation, hand-picked by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, managed to shine on the international stage.

The Olympiad, held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, is a highly competitive arena where some of the world's brightest young minds in physics gather. The challenges are rigorous, testing not only theoretical knowledge but also analytical and problem-solving skills.

The Moroccan Delegation

The Moroccan team consisted of five exceptional students: Ikram Amazzal, Hafsa Boukhajjou, Jad El Mouden, Adam Mirhiss, and Said Telhmerit. It's a diverse group, representing the breadth of talent across the country.

Said Telhmerit's silver medal achievement is a remarkable feat, and Hafsa Boukhajjou's honorable mention is equally impressive. These students have not only represented their country but have also demonstrated the excellence of Moroccan education and the potential of its youth.

A Proud Achievement

Morocco's Ambassador to Colombia, Farida Loudaya, described the results as a "proud achievement" that embodies the excellence of Moroccan youth. This sentiment was echoed by the Moroccan Embassy in Bogotá, which participated in the Olympiad's closing ceremony.

The recognition of these students' achievements is not just a personal triumph but a national one. It showcases Morocco's commitment to fostering scientific talent and its ability to compete on the global stage.

Broader Implications

Morocco's success at the International Physics Olympiad is part of a larger trend of international recognition for the country's young scientific talent. In June, Moroccan students from STM School in Fez participated in two prestigious science expos in France, further solidifying Morocco's reputation in the scientific community.

This trend suggests a bright future for Moroccan science and education. It highlights the importance of investing in youth and providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills on an international platform.

Conclusion

The Moroccan team's silver medal win at the International Physics Olympiad is a cause for celebration and a sign of promising times ahead. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of these students, their educators, and the support of the Moroccan government.

As we reflect on this achievement, it's clear that Morocco's scientific community is thriving and its future looks bright. This success story serves as an inspiration for other nations, demonstrating the power of investing in youth and education.