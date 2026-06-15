Mortal Kombat 2 Digital Release & HBO Max Streaming Date | Everything You Need to Know (2026)

Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 reboot of the Mortal Kombat film franchise, is heading to premium VOD as it finishes up a successful theatrical run at the box office. The film nearly doubled the take of its predecessor in North America, released just as movie theaters started opening up post-Covid vaccine. Returning director Simon McQuoid seems to have learned some lessons from his experience making the first film, ensuring the sequel features the fabled Mortal Kombat tournament. The movie follows two lead fighters: Johnny Cage, a profane and wisecracking martial-arts star, and Princess Kitana, a tough fighter working undercover to defeat an evil emperor. The film offers a blend of action-comedy slapstick and palace-intrigue fantasy, complementing each other in a lavishly silly movie. Mortal Kombat II will be released on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home on June 9 at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, with a suggested price of $24.99 to buy a digital copy or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. It will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on July 28, with behind-the-scenes special features and exclusive steelbook packaging for the 4K UHD available at Walmart. Eventually, it will make its way to HBO Max, the default streaming home of all Warner Bros. and New Line productions, around July 23, following the typical two-and-a-half-month window after its theatrical debut. This isn't guaranteed, but the movie should stream within about a week of that date, allowing viewers to enjoy the greatest theme song ever known and prepare for the Kombat by streaming the other three live-action movies and animated features on HBO Max.