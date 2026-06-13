Most Drivers Speeding at 8 Former Camera Sites, City Data Shows (2026)

It seems the great speed camera debate in Ottawa has taken a rather predictable turn, and frankly, I'm not surprised. New data from the city paints a stark picture: ditch the cameras, and drivers will speed. What makes this particularly fascinating is how quickly this shift occurred. Just months after the province mandated the removal of automated speed enforcement, compliance with posted speed limits at former camera sites has plummeted.

A Shocking Decline in Compliance

Personally, I think the numbers speak for themselves. At eight former camera locations, fewer than half of drivers are now adhering to the speed limits. This is a dramatic drop from the over 85 per cent compliance seen when the cameras were actively monitoring. What many people don't realize is that these cameras weren't just about issuing tickets; they were a psychological deterrent. Their presence alone seemed to encourage more cautious driving. Now, that deterrent is gone, and the roads are becoming, in my opinion, less safe.

The situation on Katimavik Road in Kanata is particularly alarming. In October, when cameras were in place, 86 per cent of drivers were compliant. By May, that figure had crashed to a mere 20 per cent. This isn't just a slight increase in speeding; it's a complete reversal. From my perspective, this highlights how deeply ingrained the habit of speeding can become when unchecked, and how quickly it can resurface when the perceived risk diminishes.

The Rise of 'High-End' Speeding

What's even more concerning is the surge in what the city defines as "high-end" speeding – exceeding the limit by 15 km/h or more. Before the cameras were removed, this was a rare occurrence, well under 1 per cent. Now, it's a consistent feature at all eight sites, often exceeding 2.5 per cent, and on Katimavik Road, it's a staggering 11.3 per cent. This suggests that not only are more people speeding, but a significant portion are doing so with a blatant disregard for the posted limits. If you take a step back and think about it, this is precisely the kind of behavior automated enforcement was designed to curb, especially in sensitive areas like school zones.

Challenging the 'Cash Grab' Narrative

Premier Doug Ford's assertion that speed cameras are merely a "cash grab" and that signs and speed cushions are sufficient alternatives is, in my opinion, being thoroughly debunked by this data. While these measures might have some effect, the evidence here strongly suggests they are not a substitute for the consistent, automated enforcement that cameras provide. What this really suggests is that the provincial government might have underestimated the effectiveness of automated enforcement and overestimated the impact of simpler traffic calming measures. It raises a deeper question: are we prioritizing perceived convenience for drivers over the safety of pedestrians and other road users?

From my perspective, the city's decision to continue collecting data even after the cameras were turned off was a smart move. It provides irrefutable evidence that the provincial directive, however well-intentioned, has had a negative consequence on road safety. The average speeds on Katimavik Road have jumped from 35 km/h to 47 km/h between October and May. That's a 34 per cent increase in average speed! This isn't just a statistical blip; it's a tangible increase in danger for everyone on that road.

Ultimately, this situation underscores a fundamental truth about human behavior and enforcement: when the consequences for breaking a rule are perceived as low, more people will break it. The debate over speed cameras often gets bogged down in discussions of revenue, but what this data reminds us is that their primary, and most important, function is safety. It will be interesting to see how the city and province respond to this clear indication that the roads are becoming less safe without automated enforcement.