Most Ontarians Say No to AI Griefbots: Emotional and Privacy Concerns Revealed! (2026)

The Afterlife of AI: Why We Resist Digital Immortality

The idea of chatting with a deceased loved one through an AI-powered chatbot—a so-called “griefbot”—sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi novel. Yet, it’s a reality that’s already here. Companies are leveraging generative AI to recreate voices, writing styles, and even personalities of the departed, offering a digital afterlife for those left behind. But here’s the twist: most people aren’t buying it. A recent survey by Willful found that 76% of Ontarians would rather not have their partner transformed into a chatbot after death. Only 6% were open to the idea. What’s going on here?

The Comfort—and Creepiness—of Digital Eternity



Personally, I think the resistance to griefbots isn’t just about privacy or ethics (though those are huge concerns). It’s about something deeper: the human need for finality. Grief is messy, painful, and often prolonged, but it’s also a process of acceptance. A griefbot, no matter how sophisticated, risks turning that process into a never-ending loop. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it challenges our relationship with mortality. We’ve always sought ways to immortalize the dead—through memorials, stories, or photos—but a chatbot feels different. It’s interactive, responsive, and eerily alive.

From my perspective, the appeal of griefbots lies in their promise of comfort. Studies show they can provide a sense of closeness and even closure. But what many people don’t realize is that this comfort comes with a cost. Emotional dependence is a real risk. If you take a step back and think about it, constantly interacting with a digital replica of someone you’ve lost could prevent you from moving forward. It’s like keeping a door slightly ajar, hoping they’ll walk back through.

The Privacy Paradox: Who Owns Your Digital Ghost?



Another layer of this debate is the legal and ethical minefield surrounding digital data after death. With Canada’s proposed privacy legislation, Bill C-36, the question of who controls a person’s digital footprint post-mortem is more relevant than ever. One thing that immediately stands out is the lack of clarity around consent. If someone hasn’t explicitly agreed to become a chatbot, is it ethical to create one? And who gets to decide—the grieving partner, the family, or the tech company?

This raises a deeper question: Are we commodifying grief? AI companies are stepping into a deeply personal space, offering a service that blurs the line between remembrance and exploitation. A detail that I find especially interesting is how this technology forces us to confront our own mortality in ways we’re not prepared for. It’s not just about losing someone; it’s about losing control over their legacy.

The Broader Implications: Are We Ready for Digital Immortality?



What this really suggests is that we’re at the beginning of a much larger conversation about AI and humanity. Griefbots are just one manifestation of a broader trend: the rise of digital identities that outlive us. As AI becomes more advanced, we’ll face increasingly complex questions about what it means to be human—and what it means to die.

In my opinion, the resistance to griefbots isn’t just about discomfort with technology; it’s about preserving the sanctity of human connection. There’s something uniquely human about the way we grieve, remember, and let go. A chatbot, no matter how well-designed, can’t replicate that.

Final Thoughts: The Limits of Technology



If you ask me, the most striking thing about the griefbot debate is how it highlights the limits of technology. AI can mimic a person, but it can’t replace them. It can provide comfort, but it can’t heal. And while it might offer a sense of connection, it also risks distorting our relationship with the past.

As we navigate this uncharted territory, I think it’s crucial to ask ourselves: What are we trying to achieve with this technology? Are we seeking comfort, or are we trying to escape the inevitability of loss? The answers to these questions will shape not just how we grieve, but how we live—and how we remember.