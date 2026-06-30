MotoGP Dutch GP 2026: Bezzecchi Dominates Friday Practice (2026)

Marco Bezzecchi's Dominance at Assen: A Preview of Things to Come?

The MotoGP world is abuzz with excitement as the Dutch Grand Prix gets underway, and it's clear that Marco Bezzecchi is the man to beat. With scorching temperatures and a red-hot atmosphere, the opening day of practice at Assen set the stage for an intense weekend of racing. Bezzecchi, the Championship leader, wasted no time in asserting his dominance, claiming P1 and setting the tone for the rest of the weekend.

What makes Bezzecchi's performance particularly impressive is his ability to respond after a less-than-stellar performance at the Czech GP. His top spot on the timesheets is a testament to his resilience and skill, leaving his rivals in awe. Raul Fernandez, in second place, followed closely behind, showcasing the competitive nature of the field. Pedro Acosta, with a late lap charge, secured P3, further highlighting the depth of talent in the MotoGP class.

The early stages of the practice session were marked by drama and excitement. Alex Marquez, the 2025 runner-up, encountered an early crash at Turn 5, but thankfully walked away unharmed. Ai Ogura, carrying on his strong form from the Czech Republic, led the way, with Bezzecchi in close pursuit. As the session progressed, Fabio Quartararo briefly joined the top ten, and Diogo Moreira, Pedro Acosta, and Enea Bastianini all made their presence known.

However, the late stages of the session were not without incidents. Fermin Aldeguer, who crashed at the same corner as last year, tumbled through the gravel trap, raising concerns about the track's safety. Jorge Martin's crash at Turn 12 and Alex Marquez's highside at Turn 11 further added to the drama, resulting in red flags and a halt to the session.

Despite the disruptions, Bezzecchi's performance remained unwavering. He led both sessions on Friday, solidifying his position as the rider to beat. Raul Fernandez, with a strong lap, secured second place, while Acosta improved to go third. Ogura came home in fourth, followed by a rallying Francesco Bagnaia in P5. Marc Marquez, in P6, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, in P7, completed the top ten, with three Ducatis in a row.

The session also saw the forced entry of Franco Morbidelli into Q1, missing out by a slim margin of 0.026s. Joan Mir, the top Honda in Practice, and Moreira rounded out the top 15, while Aldeguer, with a 14th-place finish, and Quartararo, one place further back, struggled to find their rhythm.

As the MotoGP world prepares for the qualifying sessions, Bezzecchi's dominance at Assen serves as a stark reminder of his potential. With the Dutch Grand Prix set to be a battle of skill and strategy, the question remains: can anyone dethrone the reigning Champion?

In my opinion, Bezzecchi's performance at Assen is a clear indication of his prowess and a preview of the challenges that lie ahead. With the season heating up, the MotoGP world is in for an exhilarating ride, and I, for one, am eager to see how the championship unfolds.