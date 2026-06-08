MotoGP Riders and Team Boss Steiner Speak Out Against One-Bike Plan (2026)

MotoGP's Future: A Single Bike or Two? The Debate Rages On

The MotoGP world is abuzz with the debate over the future of the series, specifically the potential switch to a single-bike format in 2027. Tech3 team boss Guenther Steiner has joined the riders in speaking out against this idea, arguing that it would take away from the spectacle and entertainment value of the sport.

Steiner, a former Formula 1 executive, is passionate about the unique selling points of MotoGP. He believes that the ability to switch bikes mid-race, including during wet-weather conditions, is a key part of the sport's appeal. This feature, he argues, adds an element of unpredictability and excitement that fans love.

"A flag-to-flag race - what is cooler than a rider jumping in the rain on a bike with a rain tyre on?" he exclaims. "Look at the social media results. When that happens, it is booming. For me, you crash in a practice - you jump on a scooter, you jump on a bike again. It's f**king cool."

Steiner's concern is that removing this feature would take away from the spectacle, and he's not alone in his opinion. Many riders, including KTM's Pedro Acosta, have strongly opposed the idea, with Acosta calling it a "really bad idea".

However, not all riders share this sentiment. Honda's Joan Mir, for instance, sees no issue with the change, citing the similar practice in Moto2 and Moto3. But his teammate, Luca Marini, couldn't disagree more. Marini emphasizes the entertainment value of seeing a rider switch bikes mid-race, particularly in qualifying, as it adds a thrilling element to the sport.

"One of the best things is seeing a rider crash in qualifying and run, jump on the other bike and make the pole position with the other bike," Marini says. "I think it's something really good to see, gives you a lot of adrenaline."

Steiner also argues that the cost savings from switching to a single bike are minimal and may even lead to an increase in the number of mechanics required. He suggests that the budget cap, which has been successful in other series, is a more effective way to manage costs.

The debate over the number of bikes is part of a wider negotiation between the manufacturers, represented by the MSMA, and the series' promoter, Dorna, now owned by Liberty Media. The discussions over new commercial contracts for 2027 and beyond have been intense, leading to delays in rider signings.

Steiner believes that the majority of fans, riders, and independent teams prefer the current two-bike system. He questions the manufacturers' stance, suggesting that they are putting themselves in a minority position. "The common sense is the fans like two bikes, Dorna likes two bikes, the riders like two bikes," he says.

As the debate continues, the future of MotoGP's bike format remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the sport's unique features, like the ability to switch bikes mid-race, are deeply valued by many in the MotoGP community, and any changes to these features will be met with strong opposition.