Munna Bhai 3: The Long-Awaited Sequel - Latest Updates from Rajkumar Hirani and Arshad Warsi (2026)

The highly anticipated third installment of the beloved Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, has been a long-standing topic of speculation and anticipation. Despite years of rumors and occasional updates, the film has remained frustratingly out of reach. However, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Arshad Warsi offer a refreshing perspective on the project's status.

The duo reveals that multiple versions of the story already exist, and the real challenge is finding the crucial piece that can turn a promising script into a Munna Bhai film worthy of standing alongside the franchise's first two classics. Hirani emphasizes that the problem has never been finding new adventures for Munna and Circuit; ideas come easily. The real challenge is finding a story that remains compelling all the way to the end.

Hirani admits that the pressure of living up to the franchise's legacy often stops him from rushing into a third installment. While a Munna Bhai sequel would undoubtedly generate immense excitement and strong box-office returns, he insists he has never been interested in making one simply for commercial reasons. Instead, he genuinely wants to make a film that matches the standard of the first two.

Arshad Warsi, on the other hand, reveals that several strong scripts already exist. He describes three unfinished scripts, each containing moments, emotions, and ideas strong enough to stand out on their own. The challenge, according to Warsi, is finding the final piece that makes the story complete.

The conversation also turned towards the unexpected legacy of the Munna Bhai films and how some of their most memorable moments were never planned as cultural catchphrases. Hirani explained that filmmakers rarely know what audiences will hold onto after a film releases. He recalled a moment from Lage Raho Munna Bhai where the team believed a different line would become popular, but it didn't. Instead, the word 'Gandhigiri' became a massive phenomenon, highlighting the importance of writing with your gut.

Arshad Warsi's candid admission about forgetting his past performances offered a glimpse into his refreshingly unpretentious approach to acting. Despite the film's development being stuck, Hirani remains hopeful that the beloved duo will return to the big screen someday. The discussions continue with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and writer Abhijat Joshi, as they work through various ideas and search for the missing piece that can finally complete the puzzle.

In conclusion, the Munna Bhai 3 project is far from forgotten, and the filmmakers are committed to making it a reality. The interview provides a refreshing perspective on the film's status and highlights the importance of finding the right story and the final piece that will make the franchise's third installment a success.