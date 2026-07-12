Muse's New Album 'The Wow! Signal' Tops the Charts and Makes History (2026)

The music industry is a dynamic landscape, and the latest chart action is a testament to its ever-evolving nature. This week's Official Albums Chart brings a mix of familiar names and emerging talents, with some surprising twists and turns. Here's a breakdown of the top stories that are sure to spark discussion and debate among music enthusiasts.

The Wow! Signal's Rise to the Top

The Wow! Signal's eighth album has taken the music world by storm, topping both the Official Vinyl Album Chart and the main Albums Chart. This achievement is particularly notable, as it showcases the band's ability to captivate audiences across different formats. The album's success on vinyl is a testament to the enduring appeal of physical music collections, and it's a trend that many independent record stores are embracing. This rise to the top is a reminder that a strong artistic vision and a dedicated fan base can lead to significant chart success.

Olivia Dean's Enduring Legacy

Olivia Dean's 'The Art of Loving' continues to shine, holding steady at Number 5 on the chart. This achievement is even more remarkable considering the artist's gender and the competitive landscape. Olivia is the first British female to spend 40 consecutive weeks in the Albums Chart Top 5 since Emeli Sande in 2012, and only the third overall, joining Emeli and Adele. This milestone highlights the power of consistent artistic expression and the loyalty of fans who appreciate an artist's evolution over time.

The Pretty Reckless' Top 10 Triumph

The Pretty Reckless' 'Dear God' has achieved a significant milestone, matching Taylor Momsen's previous chart record and becoming their fourth Top 10 LP. The album's success is further bolstered by its top position on the Official Record Store Chart, indicating strong support from independent record shops. This achievement underscores the importance of community engagement and the unique connection between artists and their dedicated fan bases.

Katy Perry's Festival Classic

Katy Perry's 'The Ones That Got the Plays' sneaks into the Top 10 for the first time, marking her sixth album to achieve this feat. Her inclusion in the Top 10 is a testament to her enduring popularity and the timeless nature of her music. As she plays her classics at festivals across the UK, Katy continues to showcase her versatility and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level.

Bad Bunny's Back with a Bang

Bad Bunny's fever is back, and it's hotter than ever. Following his acclaimed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows, which featured special appearances from Gorillaz and Blur's Damon Albarn, the Puerto Rican superstar's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTOS' returns to the main standings at Number 27. This achievement highlights the global impact of Bad Bunny's music and his ability to collaborate with diverse artists, creating a unique and captivating sound.

Metallica's Reload Returns

Metallica's seventh LP, 'Reload', makes a welcome return to the chart after 26 years, thanks to the release of an expanded limited-edition boxset. This achievement is a testament to the band's enduring legacy and their ability to connect with fans across generations. The boxset's release also coincides with the celebration of 70 years of the Official Albums Chart, adding a layer of historical significance to this moment.

A Celebration of Music's Legacy

This month, the music industry is celebrating 70 years of the Official Albums Chart with a season of special features and interviews. Artists, music fans, and media are being encouraged to share their all-time favorite albums using the hashtag #MyFavouiteAlbum. This celebration is a reminder of the chart's historical importance and its role in shaping the music industry. As the biggest albums of all time are unveiled, it's an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of music and the impact it has had on our lives.

In conclusion, this week's chart action offers a fascinating glimpse into the music industry's ever-changing landscape. From the rise of vinyl to the enduring legacy of female artists, and from festival classics to collaborative collaborations, these stories showcase the power of artistic expression and the dedication of fans. As we celebrate 70 years of the Official Albums Chart, it's a reminder that music is a timeless art form that continues to inspire and connect us all.