Must-Watch Movies And Shows This Weekend (2026)

Get ready for a weekend of binge-worthy entertainment! In this edition of Screen Time, we're diving into a mix of must-watch movies and TV shows that will keep you glued to your screens. From heartwarming interviews to captivating series, here's a curated list to spice up your weekend.

A Star-Studded Interview with Pedro Pascal

First up, let's talk about the adorable Pedro Pascal: The Puppy Interview. This heartwarming video features Pedro answering questions while surrounded by the cutest puppies. It's a delightful watch, especially seeing how comfortable the puppies are with him, resulting in a sweet sleeping puppy pile by the end. A true testament to Pedro's charm!

Obsessing Over Off Campus

Next, we delve into the world of Off Campus, a show that has everyone, including yours truly, completely obsessed. I devoured all five books in a week, and now I can't stop thinking about it. The show's buzz is well-deserved, and I highly recommend diving into this captivating world. It's a perfect blend of captivating storytelling and a buzzy cast.

Weekend TV Recommendations

Now, let's dive into some TV recommendations to keep you entertained:

Hacks : A farewell to a hilarious comedy series that will leave you wanting more.

: A farewell to a hilarious comedy series that will leave you wanting more. Widow's Bay : Prepare for a unique blend of Twin Peaks and Midnight Mass, with a comedic twist. It's a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

: Prepare for a unique blend of Twin Peaks and Midnight Mass, with a comedic twist. It's a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Deli Boys: This comedy series boasts an incredible cast and deserves all the hype. Get ready for some side-splitting laughter.

A Journey Through the '60s

Taking a step back in time, let's explore the best movies of the 1960s. Which one takes the crown as the very best? I've shared my top five picks, but I'd love to hear your thoughts. Join the discussion and share your favorite '60s movie!

Deeper Analysis

What makes these recommendations so captivating is the personal connection. When a celebrity like Pedro Pascal recommends a show, it adds a layer of excitement. And when a show like Off Campus has everyone talking, it becomes a must-watch. These recommendations are not just about the content but also about the community and the shared experience of discovering and obsessing over great entertainment.

Conclusion

As we wrap up this edition of Screen Time, I hope you're feeling inspired to explore these recommendations. Remember, entertainment is a personal journey, and these suggestions are just a starting point. So, grab some snacks, settle in, and enjoy the show! Until next time, happy watching!