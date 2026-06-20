Myles Garrett's Move to the Rams: A Financial Perspective (2026)

Myles Garrett's recent trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams has sparked discussions about the financial implications of his move. While the trade itself is a significant development in his career, the details surrounding his contract reveal a fascinating story of taxes, negotiations, and personal choices. In my opinion, this situation highlights the complex dynamics of professional sports contracts and the often-overlooked impact of state taxes on athletes' earnings.

A Pay Cut in Disguise

On the surface, it might seem like Garrett is simply moving from one team to another without any financial changes. However, the reality is quite different. The key factor here is the state income tax rates, which play a crucial role in determining Garrett's take-home pay. Ohio's rate of 3.125% is significantly lower than California's 13.3%, resulting in a substantial difference in his earnings.

What many people don't realize is that this isn't a straightforward 10% pay cut. Game checks are taxed in the states where the games are played, and the Rams' home games are primarily in California. This means that Garrett will lose a portion of his income due to state taxes, but it's not a simple 10% reduction. The Rams, on the other hand, benefit from this situation, as they are not subject to the higher tax rate.

A Missed Opportunity for Negotiation

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential negotiation opportunity that Garrett missed. Given his no-trade clause and the significant tax difference, he could have reasonably requested a pay increase to offset the higher tax burden. The Rams, with their financial resources, could have easily accommodated such a request. However, Garrett's decision to accept the trade without this negotiation suggests a desire for a fresh start and a chance to compete for a championship.

The Impact of State Taxes

From my perspective, this situation raises a deeper question about the financial considerations athletes must make when choosing a new team. State taxes can significantly impact their earnings, and athletes need to carefully evaluate these factors when making career decisions. The difference in tax rates between Ohio and California is substantial, and it highlights the importance of financial planning and negotiation in professional sports.

A Fresh Start and Personal Choice

Garrett's decision to accept the trade despite the higher tax rate is a testament to his desire for a new beginning. He was willing to give up a significant portion of his income to join a contender and pursue his goals. This choice reflects a broader trend in the NFL, where players are increasingly seeking fresh starts and the opportunity to win championships.

Conclusion: The Complexities of Professional Sports Contracts

In conclusion, Myles Garrett's trade and contract situation offer a fascinating insight into the complexities of professional sports contracts. The impact of state taxes on athletes' earnings is a critical factor that often goes unnoticed. As athletes navigate their careers, they must carefully consider financial implications and negotiate contracts that account for these nuances. Garrett's story serves as a reminder that behind every trade and contract decision are personal choices and strategic considerations that shape an athlete's journey in the NFL.