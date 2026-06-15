Myles Garrett's New Contract with Rams: Full Details After Trade (2026)

The NFL world was abuzz this week with the news that the Los Angeles Rams had acquired star edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, and with that came a fascinating look into the world of contract negotiations and the business side of sports. Personally, I find it intriguing how these multi-million-dollar deals can be adjusted and reworked, almost like a complex puzzle.

The Contract Conundrum

Myles Garrett, a dominant force on the field, originally signed a five-year, $40 million-per-year deal with the Browns, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. However, the Rams, in their pursuit of Garrett, had to make some adjustments to that contract.

The Rams moved the vesting date of Garrett's guarantees back a few months, which resulted in an increase in his salary for the 2026 season to a whopping $37 million. This move by the Rams is a strategic one, as it allows them to front-load the contract, ensuring Garrett's commitment to the team in the short term.

A League of Expensive Edge Rushers

What makes this particularly fascinating is the context it provides within the NFL. Garrett's original deal with the Browns included $123 million in guarantees, a testament to his value and impact on the field. However, since then, the market for edge rushers has exploded, with five players now earning more than Garrett's average annual salary. This raises a deeper question about the evolving value of certain positions in the league and the arms race for defensive talent.

The Trade Package and Beyond

In exchange for Garrett, the Rams sent a trade package including linebacker Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round draft pick. Additionally, there's a conditional 2029 third-rounder that upgrades to a first-round pick if Garrett is traded to another AFC North team. This stipulation adds an interesting layer of complexity to the deal, almost like a game of chess, where future moves and scenarios are considered.

Garrett's Goals and Legacy

Myles Garrett, with 125.5 total sacks and counting, has his sights set on breaking the league's all-time record of 200 career sacks. This ambition showcases his drive and determination, and it will be fascinating to see if he can achieve this milestone, especially with the Rams providing him with a new platform to showcase his talents.

Final Thoughts

The Garrett trade and contract adjustment highlight the intricate nature of NFL business. It's a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of the sport, there's a whole other layer of strategy and negotiation. As a fan, it's intriguing to see how these deals unfold and the impact they can have on a team's future. The NFL, with its ever-evolving landscape, continues to provide fascinating insights and stories off the field, just as much as on it.