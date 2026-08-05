Myles Garrett, the star defensive end, is missing practice due to lower body soreness, but the Rams' coach, Sean McVay, reassures fans that there's no cause for alarm. McVay's approach to managing Garrett's workload is a strategic one, prioritizing his player's health and performance. The team's sports medicine and performance director, Reggie Scott, plays a crucial role in this strategy, ensuring Garrett's well-being and optimizing his on-field contributions.

What makes this situation particularly intriguing is the team's proactive approach to load management. Garrett's impressive track record of playing all 17 games in the past two seasons and only missing four games in the last six seasons highlights the effectiveness of this strategy. It's a testament to the team's commitment to player health and longevity, especially for a player of Garrett's caliber, who has earned the title of two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

McVay's emphasis on caution and understanding the player's needs is a wise decision. By giving Garrett days off and managing his workload, the team can ensure he feels fresh and ready for action, especially with the upcoming international game in Australia. This approach not only benefits Garrett but also contributes to the team's overall success and longevity.

In my opinion, the Rams' strategy is a model for managing high-profile players. It demonstrates a deep understanding of the player's needs and the importance of long-term player health. This approach could set a precedent for other teams, encouraging a more holistic and thoughtful approach to player management in the NFL.

What this situation also highlights is the importance of a strong sports medicine and performance team. Reggie Scott and his team are integral to the player's well-being and performance, and their role should not be underestimated. It's a reminder that behind every successful athlete is a dedicated support staff, and their contributions are invaluable.

In summary, the Rams' handling of Garrett's soreness showcases a thoughtful and strategic approach to player management. It's a balance between performance and health, and it's fascinating to see how teams are evolving their strategies to ensure the longevity of their star players. This approach could very well set a new standard for the NFL.