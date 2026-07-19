Napoli's Lukaku Dilemma: Price Tag and a Chelsea Clause (2026)

Romelu Lukaku's future hangs in the balance as Napoli seeks to offload the striker, with a price tag of at least €10 million set for potential buyers in the MLS, Saudi Arabia, and RSC Anderlecht. The Belgian forward's decision to return to Belgium for treatment and rehabilitation last season, preferring his own physiotherapist, already caused friction with the club. The departure of coach Antonio Conte further diminished Lukaku's motivation to stay at Napoli, which is eager to part ways due to his substantial salary of around €12.5 million for the remaining year. The club's asking price reflects the financial burden, but it also considers the 30% sale fee owed to Chelsea, which kicks in only if the sale reaches a minimum of €15 million. Despite interest from RSC Anderlecht, the most likely destination for Lukaku is the MLS or the Saudi Pro League. Napoli's investment in the striker, who cost €30.7 million in 2024 after loan spells at Inter and Roma, may soon be recouped, but the club's financial situation remains a key factor in the decision.