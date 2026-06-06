NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing a supermassive black hole that formed before its host galaxy. This finding challenges our understanding of black hole formation and evolution, suggesting that some black holes may have emerged from the very beginning of the universe, without the need for a stellar collapse phase or a significantly more massive host galaxy. The research, involving scientists from The University of Texas at Austin and other institutions, utilized the power of TACC's Stampede3 and Lonestar6 supercomputers to run large-scale cosmological simulations. The team studied Abell2744-QSO1, a 'Little Red Dot' that existed just 700 million years after the Big Bang, magnified and triply imaged by galaxy cluster Abell 2744. Initial observations suggested a supermassive black hole, but the uncertainty lingered. By mapping the gas composition and velocity, the astronomers confirmed the black hole's immense size, making up at least two-thirds of QSO1's total mass. This discovery raises intriguing questions about the origins of supermassive black holes and their relationship with their host galaxies, potentially pointing to primordial or direct collapse black holes. The findings, published in Nature and the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, offer a paradigm shift in our understanding of black hole formation and growth, paving the way for further exploration and research using the James Webb Space Telescope and future telescopes.
NASA's Webb Telescope Unveils a Black Hole Older Than Its Galaxy (2026)
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