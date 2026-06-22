NBA Draft 2026: Celtics' Potential Pick, Koa Peat, Could Be Jayson Tatum's Perfect Partner (2026)

As the NBA draft approaches, the Boston Celtics find themselves at a crossroads. With the No. 27 pick, they have a decision to make: trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or focus on drafting frontcourt talent. The latter option seems more likely, as the Celtics are reportedly growing frustrated with the trade process.

So, who might the Celtics target? According to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Celtics could select Arizona forward Koa Peat. At 6-foot-8, Peat has the size and strength to be an intriguing prospect. However, his shooting needs work, as evidenced by his low three-point percentage and free-throw shooting.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact Peat could have on the Celtics' lineup. With his size and feel for the game, he could develop into a small forward, providing much-needed support to Jayson Tatum. However, as Bailey points out, Peat's lack of top-flight athleticism might be a concern.

Personally, I think the Celtics should take a chance on Peat. While he may need some time to develop, his potential as a running mate to Tatum is enticing. The Celtics have a history of developing young talent, and Peat could be the next success story.

One thing that immediately stands out is the criticism Peat has received for leaving school early. Many believe he should have stayed for another season. However, this is a common narrative in the NBA, and it doesn't always reflect the player's potential. Peat's decision to enter the draft could be a calculated risk, and one that could pay off handsomely for the Celtics.

As we look ahead, the Celtics' future with Peat could be an exciting one. By 2028, Peat could be a key contributor, adding depth and versatility to the Celtics' frontcourt. The potential for a Tatum-Peat duo is an intriguing prospect, and one that could keep the Celtics competitive for years to come.

In conclusion, the Celtics' draft strategy is a fascinating topic, and the potential selection of Koa Peat adds an extra layer of intrigue. With his size and potential, Peat could be a valuable asset, and the Celtics' decision to draft him could be a pivotal moment in their franchise's history.