NBA Draft 2026: Celtics Select Chris Cenac Jr. - Scouting Report & Highlights (2026)

The Boston Celtics have made a strategic move in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. with the 27th pick. This decision, as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens noted, is based on Cenac's potential as a young, energetic, and athletic player who fits a position of need for the team.

Cenac, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, is still just 19 years old and has only one year of college experience under his belt. This makes him a developmental player, with plenty of room for growth and improvement. His size and athleticism, combined with his ability to play both center and power forward, make him a versatile asset for the Celtics.

One of the key strengths of Cenac is his potential as a rim protector. Despite only averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for Houston, his lengthy and mobile frame suggests he could be a valuable defensive presence in the NBA. However, his shooting ability is a concern, with a 33% 3-point range on 2.4 attempts per game.

The Celtics' decision to draft Cenac is a strategic one, addressing a need for front-court help while also recognizing his potential for growth. With his age and limited college experience, Cenac has the opportunity to develop into a key player for the team in the coming years.

In my opinion, the Celtics' selection of Cenac is a calculated risk that could pay dividends in the future. While he may not contribute significantly in his rookie season, his potential as a rim protector and his versatility on the court make him a valuable addition to the team's long-term strategy. The Celtics are betting on his ability to develop into a solid NBA player, and with his age and potential, this could be a wise investment.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the balance between immediate need and long-term potential. The Celtics are addressing a current weakness in their front court while also investing in a player with significant growth potential. This strategy reflects a thoughtful approach to team building, one that considers both the present and the future.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between Cenac's high school and college performances. His top-ten prospect status in the 2025 class as a high school senior highlights his potential, but his limited production in college suggests there is still work to be done in translating that potential into consistent performance at the pro level.

This raises a deeper question: How do the Celtics plan to develop Cenac's skills and maximize his potential? The answer lies in the team's commitment to player development and their ability to create an environment that fosters growth. With the right coaching and support, Cenac could become a key contributor to the Celtics' success in the coming years.

In conclusion, the Boston Celtics' selection of Chris Cenac Jr. in the 2026 NBA Draft is a strategic move that addresses a current need while also investing in a player with significant growth potential. As a fan, I am excited to see how Cenac develops and contributes to the team's success, and I am confident that the Celtics have made a wise decision in their latest draft pick.