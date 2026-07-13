NBA Draft 2026: Phoenix Suns' Workout Sessions - Unveiling Potential Draft Picks (2026)

The NBA Draft is fast approaching, and the Phoenix Suns are gearing up to make their selection with the 47th pick. As the draft workouts commence, it's evident that the Suns are taking a strategic approach, focusing on tangible prospects rather than theoretical possibilities. This shift in strategy is particularly intriguing, as it aligns with the team's emphasis on internal development and continuity.

One of the key takeaways from the Suns' draft workouts is the emphasis on point guards. Jaden Bradley, a senior point guard from the University of Arizona, stands out as a realistic option at the 47th pick. His skills in distribution and facilitating the offense are precisely what the Valley Suns lacked last season. With Jaden Shackelford primarily focusing on scoring, the team could benefit from a player who can take on a more traditional point guard role, helping to develop the players around him.

The Suns' decision to bring in players like Bradley is a strategic move, as it allows them to evaluate prospects in a more realistic context. By bringing these players into the building and measuring them against the team's needs, the Suns are making the draft process less theoretical and more tangible. This approach is particularly important for a team that values internal development and continuity, as it allows them to make more meaningful moves, even with a lower draft pick.

However, it's important to note that not all workouts lead to significant outcomes. Some players may become two-way signings, while others may go undrafted. The Suns' strategy of bringing in players like Bradley is a calculated risk, as it allows them to evaluate prospects in a more realistic setting. This approach is crucial for a team that is leaning harder into internal development and continuity, as it enables them to make more informed decisions and potentially uncover hidden gems.

In conclusion, the Suns' draft workouts are revealing a clear direction, with a focus on point guards and a more strategic approach to evaluating prospects. This shift in strategy is particularly intriguing, as it aligns with the team's emphasis on internal development and continuity. As the draft progresses, the Suns will continue to make calculated decisions, aiming to make the most of their 47th pick and build a stronger foundation for the future.