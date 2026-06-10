NBA Finals 2026: Everything You Need to Know (2026)

Are the NBA Finals on tonight? No, but they're just around the corner! The highly anticipated 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is set to begin on Wednesday, June 3rd at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This marks the return of a classic rivalry, with the last meeting between these two teams in the Finals occurring in 1999, when the Y2K bug was the biggest concern.

What makes this year's Finals particularly intriguing is the generational clash between two of the league's brightest stars: Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama. Brunson, a rising star in the NBA, is looking to lead the Knicks to their first championship since 1973, while Wembanyama, a phenomenon in the making, is set to make his Finals debut with the Spurs.

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3rd at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Friday, June 5th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3: Monday, June 8th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, June 10th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 5: Saturday, June 13th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, June 16th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Friday, June 19th at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (if necessary)

For those eager to catch the action, there are multiple options for streaming the NBA Finals live online. If you have a valid cable login, you can tune in on ABC, ABC.com, ESPN Watch, or the ABC app. However, if you're looking for a cable-free option, live TV streaming services like DIRECTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (in select markets) offer flexible subscription plans and free trials for new subscribers.

The NBA Finals is more than just a basketball tournament; it's a celebration of the sport's rich history and a showcase of the league's brightest talents. As a fan, I can't help but be excited about the prospect of witnessing a new chapter in this classic rivalry. The question remains: will the Knicks rise to the occasion and claim their first championship in decades, or will the Spurs' experience prevail? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the 2026 NBA Finals promises to be an unforgettable spectacle.